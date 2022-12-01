JMU welcomed a new airline in November — Contour Airlines — and will now offer more flight options and locations to the Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) and bring the JMU community closer to other schools in the Sun Belt Conference. The airline will run through SHD, JMU’s official airport, located in Weyers Cave, Virginia.
“Having air access to our campus through Shenandoah Valley Airport, and now Contour Airlines, allows students, faculty and staff to engage with the world and allows the world to come to us,” JMU President Jonathan Alger said in a Nov. 1 press release.
SHD became the official airport of JMU in 2019. In a 2021 press release, Ginny Cramer, associate director of communications and deputy spokesperson for JMU, said the partnership between JMU and SHD began through a joint task force that brought together “tourism, economic development and higher education partners to highlight the value of flying local.”
Nicholas Swartz, the interim dean for the School of Professional and Continuing Education at JMU, chaired the task force. He worked with “key individuals in leadership positions” from the Harrisonburg community, as well as people from the surrounding areas of Rockingham County and the overall Shenandoah Valley. These individuals include economic development directors from local governments and a business adviser from the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center. Swartz said one of the duties of the task force was to make SHD appealing to a prior airline carrier.
“One of the things that goes along with [JMU being] an anchor institution is our ability to convene stakeholders and provide a platform for information exchange, promotion activities,” Swartz said.
Heather Ream, the director of marketing and communications for SHD, said while it’s “extremely difficult” to track JMU students, faculty and staff who use the airline, the airport sees many travelers “sporting purple and gold.”
Additionally, SHD has offered shuttle service for over 15 years. Ream described it as a “door-to-door service,” servicing students both at their dorms and from student housing, as well as professors from their homes. Ream said an average of 100-110 students use the service per year. SHD provides 450 shuttles that serves Harrisonburg, as well as the surrounding areas of Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County and Rockingham County, she said.
Ream said the private and corporate side of SHD stays busy during football season with team charters — with either JMU flying out to an away game or opponents flying in. With the move to the Sun Belt Conference, JMU now has a total of eight charter jets used to transport sports teams to and from Harrisonburg, she said, and occasionally has charters for JMU baseball, softball, basketball and other teams.
Ream said Contour Airlines, the new airline at SHD, became the official airline in November. She added that it was a “very lucky happenstance” that Contour Airlines also services areas of other schools in the Sun Belt Conference, including Coastal Carolina University and Texas State University.
Due to a pilot shortage caused by fewer people becoming pilots and strict retirement laws, the previous carrier, SkyWest, was forced to cut back on 29 markets, including the Harrisonburg area. SkyWest had been at SHD since April 2018 until it ceased operations in the Shenandoah Valley this March.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) gave SHD a “hold in order,” Ream said, and worked to get SHD a new carrier before SkyWest pulled out completely. DOT received four bids for SHD: COOL Air, Boutique Air, Southern Airways and Contour Airlines.
Of the four bids, Ream said the airport commission chose Contour Airlines as the “strongest” due to the ticket and baggage agreement with American Airlines, as well as the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), which she said is a strong hub for connecting flights. With the welcome of Contour Airlines, SHD will no longer service flights to Dulles International Airport. Ream said with the interline agreement Contour Airlines has with American Airlines, passengers can now purchase combined tickets on both airlines under a single itinerary, and instead of flying through Dulles, passengers can take connecting flights through CLT.
CLT offers over 700 flights daily to 188 locations, while IAD offers 367 daily flights to 136 locations, Ream said. The feedback about the switch to CLT as a hub has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Ream said, though those who preferred service with United Airlines “were sad to see that service discontinue.”
Meghan Middleton, a fifth-year political science major, flew from SHD to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York in August, using Dulles for a connecting flight.
She said she thought it was “interesting” that SHD would no longer be offering flights to Dulles.
“Dulles is just such a huge hub to go anywhere,” Middleton said. “I mean, so is Charlotte.”
Middleton said she doesn’t typically use the airport to fly home over breaks, but she had a positive experience at SHD overall.
“Shenandoah has free parking and stuff, so that was nice,” Middleton said. “It was just nice to not worry about the hassle of anything.”
