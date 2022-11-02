Students asked the JMU administration about anything and everything at Tuesday’s town hall, including dining, curriculum and accessibility on campus.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs; Towana Moore, vice president for administration and finance; and Dirron Allen, associate vice president for student life and involvement, headlined the panel.
The Student Government Association (SGA), which held the event in place of its weekly senate meeting, distributed surveys to students around campus beforehand, allowing them to submit questions anonymously. The meeting was divided into two parts: student body questions from the survey and SGA members’ questions at the end.
Some of the students’ questions consisted of: What happened to the smokey mac bowls? Can we have better directories around campus and within the buildings?
Members of the panel answered each question and provided other resources that may be more equipped to answer students’ questions than they were.
One student response to the survey asked if there are ways Lakeside Cafe could expand its menu.
Moore said the question was reasonable enough and was willing to carry out the student’s request.
“There are, and I can work on that,” Moore said. “But I also wanted to mention how if you bring up anything to Dining Services, they are usually very approachable and accommodating.”
In another question, presented by the committee boards, there were inquiries about the direction of undergraduate research.
Miller said JMU officials are trying to make undergrad research more attainable for everyone on campus, not just graduate students. Miller said sometime in the near future, students might see more opportunities.
Another student survey question asked why there are so many required general education courses.
A representative from the general education board said there are specific guidelines that the general education system should be composed of but that JMU offers a hybrid approach that allows students to choose from a variety of options within each cluster in order to fulfill the requirements.
There were also suggestions from both the committees and the student body about adding a scheduling system with booking times for study rooms within the campus libraries. Moore said this idea was “interesting” and “something that would prove to be useful.”
“It’s important for us to hear from actual JMU officials — besides just us acting on behalf of students — so students can get real and quality answers from representatives who are supposed to be serving our community,” sophomore James Love, a member of SGA’s communications committee, said.
While SGA is built on the ideals of representing, serving and informing the JMU community, senior Shawdee Bakhtiari, student body president, and junior Tara Snowden, SGA parliamentarian, said they felt student outreach was the best way of going about a town hall meeting.
“We were trying to have more information be spread out to the whole student body, while also trying to give students the opportunity to talk to people that they normally do not have access to,” Snowden said.
Emphasizing that student body voices need to be heard, Bakhtiari said that while informing the public may come easy, the town hall meeting was all about an event that was for the student body “while giving them information from higher levels that may not be as accessible.”
Taking Tuesday as a success, Snowden and Bakhtiari said SGA plans to have similar events in the future.
