SGA approves MadiTHON and Kinetix program grants
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate unanimously passed a motion to provide MadiTHON — an annual dance marathon event that raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital — with a grant of $5,000, financed by SGA’s contingency funds.
Haley Szramoski, a senior who represented MadiTHON as its finance chair, said the funds given to the event will be used for utilities such as food and transportation.
Szramoski said MadiTHON has already raised $3,485 through its Poster Invasion event, during which the group sold posters on the Union patio, to cover transportation costs for MadiTHON to bring in guests— called “miracle families” — from the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. She said MadiTHON has received a $1,000 stipend from the children’s hospital and $400 accumulated from Food Lion to help cover costs for the event.
For Kinetix, a freestyle breakdancing and hip-hop club, SGA has allocated $5,000 to finance an event called Rocktown Riot!, which will take place at the black box theater in the Forbes Center for Performing Arts on April 1. The organization was represented by senior Endre Szakal, president, and junior Terrance Luangrath, event chair.
Kinetix requested $5,000 to cover the cost of a DJ, hotel, judges, emcee, videographer, photographer, floor sheets, audio, table rentals and other materials. Luangrath specified that the prize money will be fundraised.
Paola Berrios, 2024 class president, said the event is well known and it’d “be really cool to bring that back.”
SGA approves funds for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship
The Senate unanimously approved $3,000 of contingency funds to be given to the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. The organization had previously visited the SGA on Oct. 25.
The organization’s proposal was originally rejected due to its plan’s lack of specificity as to what the money would be used for.
SGA Senate members expressed discomfort with the plan’s vague framework and desire for greater detail. InterVarsity was represented by senior Cory Longenecker, the organization’s president, and junior Mya Wilcox, an executive team member.
Wilcox said the funds will be used to finance the chapter’s camp intended to train future leaders of the organization and form close bonds.
Longenecker said the organization has fundraised $4,691, but the majority of that money will be exhausted by the time the camp rolls around because of the organization’s other events, such as mission trips.
SGA’s funds will provide scholarships for members who wish to attend the camp but can’t afford it, Longenecker said, and members will be able to request a certain amount of money. Longenecker said the organization has never turned down a scholarship application.
Junior SGA representative Matt Haynicz, who headed the discussion of the cons of InterVarsity’s original plan at a previous Senate meeting, later said, “I no longer have an issue with the issues we had with their last visit.”
