Friday’s showing of JMU Rocky Horror Picture Show was canceled due to electrical issues at the Court Square Theater. The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) took precautionary measures at the theater, but there was no fire on scene, members of the show said.
Caroline Woods, member and performer of JMU Rocky Horror, said she and other performers arrived at the Court Square Theater an hour and a half before the show was set to start at 10 p.m., when they noticed fire trucks and first-responder vehicles blocking the parking lot.
“Everyone seemed to be confused and we were just as confused when we got into the building,” Woods said.
After entering the building and heading back to the dressing room, Woods said the performers who arrived early were told by the theater that all of this weekend’s shows would be canceled due to electrical issues.
“They didn’t really give us a lot of notice,” Woods said.
Another member and performer of JMU Rocky Horror, Sam Dann, said performers who hadn’t arrived at the theater yet found out about the cancellation online via the Court Square Theater’s website.
Woods said the performers were made aware of the electrical issues during the group’s rehearsal on Wednesday night after several fuses blew in the theater.
The theater will be closed throughout the rest of the weekend on April 9 and April 10, according to the Court Square Theater’s website and Instagram account. The theater will reschedule the production of Rocky Horror and will contact advanced ticket purchasers about refunds and exchanges.
JMU’s Rocky Horror Picture Show will now perform at the Grafton-Stovall Theatre on campus Saturday, April 9 at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 10 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Several members of Breeze TV are involved with JMU Rocky Horror Picture Show.