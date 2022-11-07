Preparing for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, five candidates for Harrisonburg City school board participated in a discussion forum at Memorial Hall on Nov. 2 to answer questions and inform the community on what they hope to accomplish if elected. Topics discussed included policies pertaining to transgender students, book bans, school resource officers and more.
There are three school board seats on the ballot, with current board members Obie Hill (I), Andrew Kohen (I) and Kristen Loflin (I) running for reelection. Newcomers Emma Phillips (I) and Corin Jackson (I) are also running. Here’s what the candidates discussed at the forum.
On Tuesday, the school board’s lawyers were in a court hearing about a lawsuit regarding parental rights and the preferred names and pronouns within the student body. How would you balance between student and parental rights when it comes to making school board policies?
The lawsuit concerns a group of teachers and parents who believe HCPS’ current policies preventing teachers from informing families of students’ name and pronoun changes within certain circumstances exceed the limits put in place by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
The incumbent board members said they couldn’t comment on the ongoing lawsuit.
Kohen, who’s served since 2015 — including three terms as chair — said that in balancing student and parental rights, he favors students because students are the constituency the board focuses on.
“We are committed to the health, well-being and education of all the students who attend schools in HCPS,” Kohen said.
Loflin, who’s served since 2018 — including one term as chair — and an active parent in HCPS for a decade, agreed and said students need to be at the forefront of the board’s decision-making.
Phillips, a S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) educator who’s taught at Blue Ridge Community College and JMU, said the transgender population of HCPS is protected under its anti-discriminatory clause, which says HCPS doesn’t discriminate against sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, ethnicity and more.
Phillips said LGBTQ students are four times more likely to attempt self-harm and suicide than their peers. Phillips said she believes that if there are adults who affirm and support these students, that statistic can shift significantly.
“As an educator, I think it’s my responsibility to respect my students,” Phillips said, “and using their desired names and pronouns is a really simple way for us to show that we respect them.”
Hill, who’s served since 2018, said he believes in restoring the trust between parents and HCPS, and that as the board is helping its students, it’s also important to pull families into the process of ensuring students’ safety and health.
Jackson, a resident of Harrisonburg for over 20 years who’s worked in social services, said she understands that mental health is part of this issue. Jackson said after talking to HCPS teachers, there need to be more mental health counselors to help transgender students.
“The last thing we need is to harm the life of a child,” Jackson said, “whether that child is in the trans community or whether the child is not in the trans community.”
Glenn Youngkin has introduced new education policies regarding transgender students. Would you want to adopt Youngkin’s policies? If not, how would you push against Youngkin’s new policies?
The 2022 Model Policies — a policy drafted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and his staff concerning how transgender students are meant to be treated in schools — establish that students aren’t able to change their names without parental consent, bathroom usage is to be based on biological sex, gender-based dress codes can be enforced and participation in sports will be organized in accordance with biological sex.
The policy has yet to go into effect, as the VDOE is currently reviewing the policy and public opinion during a 30-day period.
Both Hill and Jackson voiced support for Youngkin’s proposed policy. After the forum, Hill told The Breeze that after the 30-day period, he believes HCPS must adhere to those in power and consider adopting the policy within HCPS.
Jackson said she would adopt the policy because she believes parents should be involved in all decisions regarding their children. She said the 2022 Model Policies are more applicable to Virginia than former Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) 2021 Model Policies, which said public schools should respect the gender identities of students by allowing them to choose their name, bathroom and preferred pronouns without parental permission. Only 13 out of 133 school divisions in Virginia adopted Northam’s policies, she said, with Harrisonburg being one of them.
Running mates Kohen, Loflin and Phillips said they don’t support Youngkin’s policy and wouldn’t adopt it. The candidates said the policy works against HCPS’ current anti-discriminatory policy and puts trans students at risk of being put in a potentially dangerous situation.
“It’s important that we continue to support this group of students that we’re currently supporting so well in HCPS,” Phillips said. “It’s important to recognize that each student is dealt with on a case-by-case basis and that no one is trying to cut parents out of this process … There’s a lot of fear around this topic, and I'm not quite sure I understand where that fear is coming from.”
The group PEN America found that between last July and this March, local school boards across the U.S. banned nearly 1,600 books. That’s higher than previous years. What do you believe is driving the increase, and when a book challenge is brought here in the city, how should the school board handle it?
Kohen, Loflin and Phillips said they dislike the idea of banning books. Phillips and Kohen said the reason behind the increase in challenged books generally is misinformation and that parents are being lied to about the content of books in the libraries.
“Books being banned is a scary process to me,” Kohen said.
Phillips reassured parents that HCPS employs highly qualified librarians who pick a diverse variety of books. Both Phillips and Loflin said if parents take issue with a book, they’re able to speak directly to the librarians, teachers and principals, and that HCPS even has a policy that allows parents to challenge pieces of instruction they find inappropriate, including books.
Loflin said she once spoke to the librarian at her daughter’s elementary school concerning Barbie books because she doesn’t like the body image that’s tied to Barbie, emphasizing that parents have “so many connections” to HCPS.
On the other hand, Jackson said she believes parents have the right to be concerned regarding books that are in the schools and should become more involved in the process of reviewing books.
“If there’s a book that has images of sexual acts being performed, that raises concerns — rightfully so,” Jackson said. “Rightfully so, that should be judged. Rightfully so, that [book] should be looked over.”
What is the major challenge you see regarding equity in HCPS and what should the school board do to address it?
All candidates agreed that the most consequential barrier facing HCPS students is inequity.
Jackson defined equity as fairness — fairness for all students, including those who have economic disadvantages and disabilities, she said. Jackson also said it’s important to ask teachers what they need because she believes teachers are overworked, burnt out and underpaid.
Kohen said HCPS can’t treat all students the same because each has their own needs in terms of educational progress and social and emotional needs, which will vary from student to student. Loflin and Phillips agreed.
“I think equity starts at the beginning with understanding that not every student walks into the doors of our classrooms having the same experiences,” Phillips said.
Phillips said it’s important to bring students to the same level, have equitable access to learning opportunities and close educational gaps for students.
The school board in 2019 cited dual language programs as a major tool to address educational equity and several board members said they’d consider expanding such programs. What would it require to do that?
Hill said his two daughters are in the dual language program within HCPS and that his wife has taught Spanish in the program, so he’s a “great champion” of dual language opportunities. Hill said he believes HCPS needs to hire more staff to teach in the programs. Jackson agreed.
Kohen said HCPS needs to recruit faculty outside of the “ordinary confines” and entice potential faculty with higher pay. Phillips, who also has a child in the program, agreed that in order to recruit and retain high-quality teachers for these programs, HCPS needs to make sure it “pays them well.”
Loflin, whose two children are also in the dual language program, said she wants all students to have the opportunity to participate in the program, and said she believes the program would be even better if it expanded to Arabic, not just English and Spanish.
Virginia is ranked the third worst in the nation for the teacher pay gap, and low pay is a leading factor in the teaching shortage. How can HCPS better incentivize people to pursue that field?
Loflin said this issue doesn’t just stop at teacher pay. She said HCPS just gave teachers a 9% raise, but that they also need time to plan their lessons and other support, all the way from the school board to the families.
As an educator, Phillips said she knows how hard it is to teach and feel undervalued. Increased pay is just “one small piece of the puzzle when it comes to job satisfaction,” she said. Phillips said HCPS needs to increase opportunities for professional development that’ll allow teachers to connect with peers and re-energize their teaching.
Jackson said HCPS needs to provide more substitutes for its teachers, especially in the Pre-K to 6th grade range and special education.
When it comes to school funding, how adequately does the community of Harrisonburg provide financial support for the city public schools?
Hill said he initially ran for school board inspired by the construction of the new high school in Harrisonburg. He said he felt the initial process of the high school was “delayed,” so he put pressure on city council to approve the school. Hill said he blames the lofty expenses of the school’s construction on the pandemic but thinks HCPS is “currently in a good place” in regard to funding for the new high school.
Jackson said Bluestone Elementary is one of the most expensive schools in the state: ranked as sixth most expensive in accordance to cost per student and third when it comes to cost per square foot, according to VDOE. Jackson said many parents have asked where money is being used within HCPS, considering the lack of teacher pay and bus driver shortage. Jackson said it would be worth the investment for HCPS to put money back into its schools for its teachers and technology.
Kohen, a retired professor at JMU, said Harrisonburg doesn’t “adequately support education” and that every year — except for this past year — city council has “pushed back” on the school board superintendent’s proposed budgets. As a resident of Harrisonburg for 46 years, Kohen said, he’s always been “impressed” at how “underwhelmed” the community is with the services it receives, such as education.
Loflin said HCPS doesn’t have the funding it needs for capital improvements and wishes HCPS could have more than just a “needs-based budget” because oftentimes, important items get cut out of the budget.
Phillips said she hopes to see the school board work with the city council more to ensure that HCPS not only receives enough money to cover the bills but to give the district room for growth and development.
The community task force members that examined the role of School Resource Officers last year were divided over the issue of whether those officers should be in schools at all. What is your individual position on whether city police officers should be assigned to serve in schools?
Jackson said she’s “tired of division” on this issue but understands why trust has been broken between school resource officers (SROs) and students. Jackson said not every school within HCPS has an SRO.
“In the time of a crisis, it’s important to have them there,” Jackson said. “Our teachers want them there, our families want them there. They are there to protect and to defend.”
Kohen said he’s supportive of the “valuable” SRO program in Harrisonburg but finds that SROs’ roles are often misunderstood by the community. Harrisonburg has recently undergone a change in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between HCPS and the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), he said, which now explicitly states the roles and expectations for SROs.
“Families [and teachers] in our community seem to be in favor of [SROs]” Kohen said, “and those are the constituents that put us where we are in our policy stance.”
Loflin said one of her children attends Smithland Elementary School and one day, a parent with a gun walked into the school to have lunch. Loflin said the gun-bearing man refused initial requests from administrators for him to leave, and she expressed her gratitude to the on-duty SRO who handled the situation. Loflin also said SROs are good resources for students and families to ask “what if” questions and are instrumental in risk assessment.
Phillips said she thinks HCPS is in a “really good place” with its relationship with HPD and that SROs are an important part to the districts’ team because they work to ensure students and faculty feel safe. Phillips said trust needs to be the “center of the relationship” between students and officers.
Hill served on the SRO task force that led to HCPS redoing the MOU and said he was initially opposed to having SROs outside the school. He said the task force “opened his eyes” to the fact that 25% of HCPS students didn’t feel comfortable with SROs in schools.
Hill said it’s important for students and faculty to see SROs as a resource but that the previously mentioned 25% of students need to be “the center of the conversation” to help understand why they’re uncomfortable and shape the SRO program around that.