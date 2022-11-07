With the Nov. 8 midterm elections right around the corner, it’s crucial that Harrisonburg voters stay informed on who’s running in the district. Positions on the ballot in Harrisonburg include three Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) school board seats, two city council seats, one special election city council seat and the U.S. House Representative for the 6th congressional district. Here’s who’s on the ballot next week.