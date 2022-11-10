Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday.
Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
Incumbent Ben Cline (R) defeated Jennifer Lewis (D) as the U.S. House Representative for the 6th congressional district. Cline received 171,381 votes, or 64.54%, while Lewis received 93,702 votes, or 35.29%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. However, Lewis took Harrisonburg, receiving 6,220 votes, or 62.44%, while Cline received 3,718, or 37.33%.
Jones, unchallenged in the special election for the council term ending in 2024, received 6,389 votes, or 77.13%, and voters marked 1,894 write-in votes — 22.87%.
Fleming received 5,384 votes for city council, Robinson received 5,513, Marshall Orenic (I) received 3,148 and Rick Nagel (I) received 3,315, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Phillips received 5,372 votes for school board, Kohen received 5,258 and Loflin received 5,281, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Incumbent Obie Hill and candidate Corin Jackson won’t head on to the school board, receiving 2,818 votes and 3,690 votes, respectively.
With these results come the first majority Black and majority female city council in Harrisonburg. The council is completely made up of members who identify as Democrats.
Looking locally
Jones said he’s humbled and grateful that residents of Harrisonburg chose him to represent them in the special election, which he ran for after narrowly losing the caucus for his current seat this summer. As a Black councilmember himself, Jones said having the first ever majority Black city council shows that Harrisonburg really is the welcoming place it says it is — the Friendly City, as it’s called.
“It’s a testament to the character of our residents,” Jones said. “That voters would choose to be led by folks that are not in the majority — folks that are culturally not in the majority based on race.”
Harrisonburg’s director of communications and spokesperson, Michael Parks, told The Breeze via email that while the current city council is majority non-white, there’s no known record of having a majority Black city council before, as records don’t indicate the race of each councilmember — “it is true to the best of our knowledge,” he said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Black and African American Population in Harrisonburg is 7.8% as of July 1, 2021.
Jones said while there are still barriers concerning racial equality and racial harmony, this is a “huge step in the right direction” for the city and that it’s clear that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are priorities for Harrisonburg residents.
“It’s good to know that African Americans can be comfortable stepping into leadership roles in Harrisonburg and be supported by a majority that’s not [the] African American population,” Jones said.
The milestone comes six years after Mayor Deanna Reed became the first Black woman elected to city council in 2016, as reported by The Daily News-Record.
While city council may now be majority Black, female and Democratic, Jones said the council will weigh all its options and listen to all voices and perspectives before making decisions that affect the city.
Mayor Deanna Reed (D) said she was pleased with the election results and the “Blue Wave.” Reed said having a majority Black and female city council is “historic” and that the council is reflecting the city.
“Not only do we have two African American females, but now we have three women,” Reed said. “The women are more than the men and that’s never happened before either, so I’m excited about that.”
Reed said while the city council now has all Democratic members, each representative has their unique style and personal passions they’ll use to come together and continue serving the community.
Fleming said he’s appreciative of voters in Harrisonburg, who he thinks were “pretty clear in their choices” for city council and school board. Voters in Harrisonburg elected officials they felt had the experience and knowledge of the issues to represent them, which Fleming said resulted in the historic outcomes.
“We have a long history in this country, up to now, of barriers of restrictions that would’ve kept that from being possible,” Fleming said. “The more often we’re able to break down those barriers, the better off and healthier we’re going to be as a community.”
Current councilmember Laura Dent said she feels “fantastic” about both the new school board and city council elects. She said having a majority Black council is impressive for a “previously disenfranchised community” to now have a majority of Black elected leadership. Additionally, Dent said she’s excited to now have two female colleagues.
“That’s inspiring for young women looking to seek leadership positions,” Dent said.
Additionally, Jones, Fleming and Dent all said they’re excited to work with new council members and tackle issues important to people in the community.
Jones said he’s looking forward to hearing ideas councilmembers-elect Fleming and Robinson bring to the table. Jones said in 2023, he hopes to work with the new city manager Ande Banks, the executive manager team and human resources to fill vacancies within the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) and other departments experiencing vacancies within the city.
“The No. 1 goal for me on city council is to make sure that the city delivers high quality services to all of its residents and business owners,” Jones said, “and we can do that best if we are fully staffed.”
Fleming said he’s excited to start problem-solving with the other councilmembers and wants to listen to Harrisonburg residents on the issues that are important to them, specifically regarding schools, housing, transportation and childcare.
Dent said she’s excited to work with Fleming because he has a “deep knowledge” on the city as chair of Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and he was a previous member of the school board. Dent hopes to work on environmental justice advocacy with Robinson.
After the unofficial results came in at the Democratic watch party at Clementine Cafe on Tuesday night, Robinson said she was anxious to get the final numbers but pleased with the results so far. She emphasized that Harrisonburg residents should “always come first” and that it’s important for her and other council members to listen to residents to make the community a better place.
Robinson said the issues of homelessness, affordable housing and economic development are all important, but said she believes clean energy should be the highest priority.
“If we don’t start thinking about the future and the future generations, all those other issues aren’t even going to be an issue,” Robinson said. “I think with each one of those, I’d like to piece in something that has to do with clean energy, sustainability and just start looking at things in the long term.”
Student reactions
Junior Gia Yoder, president of the College Democrats at JMU, said she’s “extremely excited” about Tuesday’s election results.
“It’s been a very exciting last 24 hours,” Yoder said.
Yoder is a former staff writer for The Breeze.
Having gone through the Harrisonburg City Public School (HCPS) system herself, Yoder said it’s important the city has elected school board officials who will tell transgender and LGBTQ students that they have a place and are welcome and supported within the school system.
Yoder highlighted how much Harrisonburg has changed within the last 14 years since former President Barack Obama (D) first flipped Harrisonburg to lean more Democratic in the 2008 presidential election. Obama received 8,444 votes in Harrisonburg over John McCain’s (R) 6,048 votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
“It’s been incredibly interesting to watch the city grow and become a more diverse community,” Yoder said. “It’s very exciting to see that more folks of different backgrounds, different experiences, are coming to our city council.”
Yoder said she hopes this diversity on city council paves the way for more people of different races and backgrounds to work within local politics and government.
At the Republican watch party at El Charro on Tuesday night, senior Juliana McGrath, a member of the College Republicans at JMU and Marshall Orenic’s campaign manager, said she believed having Independent, Republican-endorsed candidates would help unite city council and avoid the current one-party dominance by taking politics out of the council and focusing on Harrisonburg specifically, she said — but the results continue the Democratic trend.
Voter turnout consistent with slight midterm drop off
Kara Dillard, interim associate director of the Madison Center for Civic Engagement at JMU, said she believes JMU students were “very aware” that there was an election and took the idea of voting seriously.
In 2020, 266 students voted on campus in the presidential election at the Convocation Center, according to the Virginia Department of Elections (VDOE). In 2021, 276 students voted on campus for the Virginia gubernatorial election. This year, the new on-campus voting precinct at Godwin Hall saw about 250 students who voted, Dillard said.
“That’s a big win for JMU,” Dillard said.
The VDOE database logs 162 on-campus voters in Tuesday’s congressional election, not counting provisional ballots. The slight drop was suspected, she said, because voter turnout for midterm elections is generally lower across the board.
Dillard said after talking with poll workers, she learned that there was a large number of same-day registration and voting at the Stone Spring and Keister districts, which serve many students who live off campus. She said the new law allowing same-day registration in Virginia allowed more students to vote than they previously would have.
“The throughline really seems to have this kind of stability,” Dillard said. “JMU students understand their civic obligations, and take that seriously.”
Dillard said that in 2020, the student-age voter group was key in flipping several U.S. Senate races. While it’s harder for local candidates to forget about the college student voting bloc, national candidates forget about the strength that group has, she said.
Looking nationally
David Jones, a political science professor at JMU, oversees the department’s Washington semester and has done research in elections, media and U.S. politics. Nationally, Jones said the president’s party usually loses many seats, especially in the midterm elections of their first term, and that Republicans were forecasted to pick up anywhere from 30 to 50 seats on Tuesday.
According to the Associated Press, Republicans won Senate races in states including Ohio, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada, while Democrats won states including Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Hampshire.
Jones said even if Republicans win majority of the House and Senate, there wasn’t a Republican “Red Wave” that was expected in the national election and that Republicans could’ve done “a whole lot better.” A reason for this, Jones said, is because Republicans elected “bad” candidates who were either a poor fit for their state or congressional district, ineffective at running for office with little political experience or are close to former President Donald Trump (R), who he described as “completely toxic to a substantial portion of the electorate.”
Charlotte Matherly and Ashlyn Campbell contributed to this report.