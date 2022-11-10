After polls closed at 7 p.m. and election results poured in, voters celebrated their candidates throughout the Friendly City.
Incumbent Ben Cline (R) defeated Jennifer Lewis (D) as the U.S. House Representative for the 6th congressional district. Cline received 171,381 votes, or 64.54%, while Lewis received 93,702 votes or 35.29%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. However, Lewis won Harrisonburg with 6,220 votes or 62.44%, while Cline received 3,718 votes or 37.33%.
For the city council special election, Christopher Jones (D) received 6,389 votes or 77.13%. City council candidates Dany Fleming (D) received 5,384 votes or 30.79%; Monica Robinson (D) received 5,513 votes or 31.53%; Marshall Orenic (I) received 3,148 votes or 18%; and Rick Nagel (I) received 3,315 votes or 18.96%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Jones, Fleming and Robinson were elected to Harrisonburg City Council.
Harrisonburg City school board candidates Obie Hill (I) received 2,818 votes or 12.47%; Corin Jackson (I) received 3,690 votes or 16.33%; Emma Phillips (I) received 5,372 votes or 23.78%; Andrew Kohen received 5,258 votes or 23.27%; and Kristen Loflin received 5,281 votes or 23.38%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Phillips, Kohen and Loflin were elected to Harrisonburg City School Board.
Democratic-leaning candidates sweep city council, school board
A Democratic watch party was hosted at Clementine Cafe in downtown Harrisonburg in support of congressional candidate Lewis, Harrisonburg city council candidates Jones, Fleming and Robinson, and Harrisonburg City School Board candidate Phillips and incumbents Kohen and Loflin.
Jones, Fleming, Robinson and current city councilmember Laura Dent were in attendance, as well as Phillips, Kohen and Loflin.
More than 30 supporters gathered in the basement of Clementine Cafe to watch the results of the election races in hopes of seeing Democratic candidates come out on top. As results were announced throughout the night, the room erupted into cheers and congratulations to the winning candidates, who mingled with others around the room.
Phillips, Kohen and Loflin were announced as the unofficial winners of the three open school board seats, and Fleming and Robinson were elected to city council alongside returning councilmember Jones, who was the sole candidate in this year’s special election.
After the race was unofficially called, school board members-elect Kohen and Loflin each shared their reactions to their respective victories.
“We want to continue the policies that are enforced that respect and uphold the dignity of every student in the school division and give them the very best quality of education that we can get the city council to fund,” Kohen said.
Loflin said the city’s support was “invigorating” as results came in and ultimately led to her and her fellow Democratic candidates’ wins.
“I have so much pride for our city that we are still the kind, inclusive city that I knew that we were,” Loflin said. “We are going to keep on caring for kids and taking care of teachers, and I’m really proud of all the work that we did.”
Speaking on the city council race, Dent said she was “thrilled” to have Fleming, Robinson and Jones win their seats and begin work on initiatives to benefit the Harrisonburg community.
“[With] an all-Democratic council, there’s no limit to what we can do,” Dent said. “We’ve worked hard for this. We needed to move forward.”
Along with an all-Democratic council, this will be the first majority Black and female Harrisonburg City Council.
Councilmember-elect Fleming also expressed his excitement to get to work and put the people of Harrisonburg at the forefront of the council’s decision-making.
“I think we’ll work well together to tackle the big issues we’re facing,” Fleming said. “Continuing to listen to folks is still the job.”
Republicans succeed in Congress, Independents fall short locally
Across town, a Republican watch party was hosted at El Charro on South Main Street in support of congressional candidate and incumbent Cline and independent Harrisonburg city council candidate Orenic. Another independent Harrisonburg city council candidate, Nagel, was also in attendance. Although Harrisonburg City school board candidates Hill and Jackson ran as independents, many republican voters were in support of them
Many in attendance were wearing red shirts and sweaters with “I Voted” buttons and stickers. The crowd was fairly silent until around 8 p.m. when Cline jumped ahead in the polls against Jennifer Lewis. The room was suddenly filled with cheers and clapping, and a man holding a “Vote for Ben Cline” sign stood up, shouting, “Go Republicans!”
Members of the JMU and Bridgewater College Republicans organizations attended alongside Rockingham County School Board member Matthew Cross. More than 50 people were in attendance as of 8 p.m.
Though none of the independent candidates were elected to city council or the school board and Lewis received more votes in Harrisonburg, Cline won the overall district and will keep his seat in Congress.
“I was at four different polling precincts today, and there was a good response to a lot of people coming out and voting,” Cross said prior to the local races being called.
Juliana McGrath, a member of JMU College Republicans and Orenic’s campaign manager, also said turnout was high and that she saw positive responses among voters at the polls, even though Orenic lost the race.
“We put in a ton of effort to reach voters and just really find out what was important to them and find out what kind of changes they want made,” McGrath said.
For Rockingham County resident David Briggman, the congressional race between Cline and Lewis was the only race on his ballot — an easy decision, he said.
“I’ve been friends with Ben Cline for a long time and … being a conservative, there’s no other choice except that,” Briggman said.
Though he lives in Rockingham County, Briggman expressed his concern over who would be elected for the Harrisonburg city council, saying city residents moving into the county could also bring voting patterns that leaned left.
After the city council race was called, Nagel said his opponents are “good people” who will do well in their positions but that he was disappointed in the result.
“I was in it to win it,” Nagel said. “I felt like I could bring a lot to city council and solve some of the problems [like] affordable housing, education, public safety, bringing higher-paying jobs to Harrisonburg … I ran a hard campaign, and I wanted to win, and we came up short. That’s the game.”
Though he lost out on city council tonight, Nagel said public service has always been one of his priorities, and he will “keep the door open for everything” in the future and whatever it may hold.