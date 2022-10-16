Eight people were injured following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a Harrisonburg press release. There were no deaths, and all injuries were non-life-threatening. The shooting was near Foxhill Townhomes. Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating, but no arrests have been made.
Michael Parks, Harrisonburg director of communications, confirmed that none of the people injured were JMU students. As of 8:53 a.m., he said, HPD hadn't identified any suspects.
It’s unclear at this time whether one or multiple individuals fired the shots into the crowd. Parks said the shots were fired from a distance, and according to the press release, there were no suspects on the scene when HPD arrived. Parks said around 7:30 a.m. that HPD was still canvassing the area, but the scene was no longer active.
HPD believes the shooting was an isolated event, and there’s no threat to the community at this time.
HPD asks anyone involved with this incident and anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department. The HPD tip line can be reached at 540-574-5050.
This is a developing story. The Breeze will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
