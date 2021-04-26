Earth Day Every Day hosted EarthFest at Madison Union April 22. Earth Day Every Day is a Harrisonburg-based organization that focuses on showing consumers how they can live more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
Elly Swecker, founder and president of Earth Day Every Day, said the group's mission is to offer people small strategies that they can use to be more environmentally conscious.
“We primarily talk about plastic waste — the water bottles, the straws, the plastic grocery bags,” Swecker said. “We try to educate people on why those things are harmful, and then try to gently ask them to use a reusable tote bag or a reusable water bottle. We’re not asking for anything, just simple changes in your habits.”
Andy Sams, a member of Earth Day Every Day, said even if sustainability perfection can’t be achieved, everyone can take action in some way.
“I’m sorry, I drove my SUV here,” Sams said. “I would like to get an electric car eventually, but right now, I make all kinds of other lifestyle practices part of my daily routine — If all of us can just do a little bit, our combined effort can make an impact.”
EarthFest was a collaborative effort. As participants marched from Madison Union to East Campus, groups such as the 50 by 25 Harrisonburg Campaign, Climate Alliance of the Valley, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Vine and Fig, Madison Recycling and the JMU Center for Advancement of Sustainable Energy presented at stations. These organizations talked about opportunities available for students and community members interested in environmentalism and the steps the Harrisonburg community has already taken.
Dustyn Vallies, the development and outreach manager at the JMU Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy, said JMU has facilities that are creating renewable energy on campus, including on East Campus and in the Hillside dorms.
“JMU’s wind facility generates electricity right on East Campus,” Vallies said. “That electricity then goes to the Rose Library. When students study, some of their electricity use is coming right from that system.”
Once the march reached East Campus, participants were able to paint and sign the Spirit Rock in celebration of Earth Day. Swecker said it’s important that students take interest in events like these since it is their future that’s most at risk.
“If we continue on the path we are [on] we are going to have devastation and travesty,” Swecker said. “I probably won’t be around to experience the worst of the worst, but JMU students will be around — adapting to climate change can’t be all the pieces of the puzzle.”
Swecker said that empathy is key to dealing with the looming climate crisis.
“We are so out of balance in this country with our ecosystems,” Swecker said. “We need harmony throughout our whole world to make this kind of systemic change. We need to think about our neighbors in India, in Pakistan and on tiny islands, as well as our friends and neighbors. We need to make an effort to change something in our own lifestyle that will make a larger difference.”
