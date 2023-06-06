The Hardy County (W.V.) Magistrate Clerk confirmed Campbell Fortune, the 19-year-old driver of a car crash that killed three JMU students in February, has been charged with three counts of negligent homicide as well as one count each of reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, no proof of insurance and speeding, during a phone call with The Breeze on Tuesday. The clerk classified these charges, which were filed May 15, as misdemeanors rather than felonies.
The accident, which occurred Feb. 2, injured Fortune and one other passenger while John “Luke” Fergusson, Joshua Mardis and Nicholas Troutman were killed. Hardy County Sheriff Steven Dawson confirmed Fortune wasn’t driving while intoxicated, first reported by WTKR in Richmond on Monday.
According to a Feb. 2 press release, the crash’s victims were all Pi Beta Chi (PBX) fraternity members and were driving along West Virginia Route 259 until the vehicle struck a tree.
This is a developing story. The Breeze will continue to report on this story as new information becomes available.