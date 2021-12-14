Destress Fest, hosted by the Student Activities and Involvement Office, gave students the opportunity to decompress before exams through video games, meditation, free snacks, massages and other activities. The three-day event was held Dec. 7-10 in Taylor Down Under (TDU).
Sophomore Integrated Science and Technology (ISAT) major Amanda Davis said she frequently comes to TDU to study and thinks Destress Fest was very helpful.
“I think this is a change of pace where you can come and change up your scenery, get a new perspective and get back to your studying.” Davis said. “It’s nice to just get up and grab snacks or learn about the meditation activities and take a break.”
Davis said she also participated in dancing and yoga sessions while at Destress Fest. She said the activities were fun and that she believes everyone had a good time.
Graduate student Olivia Baumgartner worked as a graduate assistant at the event, calling it a dual student-staff role, and helped organize other events held by Student Activities and Involvement. Baumgartner said Destress Fest was also a great time for graduate students to relax.
“It’s nice being in a mellow space, and once we have everything set up, the event runs itself,” Baumgartner said. “We do get a chance to chill out and get away from our desks.”
Graduate student Lillian Lester described the event as “an all-around wellness event for students before finals week.”
Lester worked the table for the free massage sign ups. The masseuses came from Cedar Stone, a day spa in Harrisonburg, at the University Recreation Center (UREC).
“I think this a great opportunity for students who come by,” Lester said. “Everyone has their own ways of destressing, and newer students and even older students haven’t found the way they destress yet, so we’re here to provide opportunities for them to try some different things out and find what works for them.”
Graduate student Brielle Patrick, a clinical mental health major, works for the JMU Counseling Center and had a table with stress balls, essential oils, coloring items, PlayDough and other items to help students destress.
“The counseling center was invited here because we see a lot of stress in students there, especially during finals season and midterm seasons,” Patrick said, “so we came along and brought some calming items.”
Patrick said she thinks Destress Fest is a good thing for students and that it’s great to normalize that finals week is a stressful time.
“Broadcasting that and having a place for students to come and destress is really helpful, and I wish I knew about this as an undergrad,” Patrick said. “I would’ve really benefited from it.”
Junior international affairs major Maggie Cooke is the spirit and traditions director with the Student Activities and Involvement Office and has worked with the University Program Board (UPB) since her freshman year. Cooke said UPB has been planning Destress Fest since the beginning of the year.
Cooke said UPB worked more as volunteers with this event, with Student Activities and Involvement doing the planning, but the offices do many joint events throughout the year. Cooke said she’s pretty sure there will be something else like this toward the end of next semester.
“During finals week, we want to do the best we can for the students here,” Cooke said.
