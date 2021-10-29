With the Virginia election coming up, Democrats running for office advocated for the voices of everyone to be heard through the power of voting.
Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County Democrats held a rally Tuesday at the Democratic Headquarters in Harrisonburg as a last-minute push to ensure those eligible to vote do so. Hala Ayala, Sara Ratcliffe and Susan Swecker — all local Democrats — were among people urging citizens to go out and vote. The offices up for election will be for the seats of the governor, attorney general, Lt. governor and House of Delegates representatives. Election day in Virginia is Nov. 2.
Ratcliffe, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, started the rally by explaining how she wants to take down the 20-year incumbent Robert Bell. She’s running to represent the 58th district, which stretches from McGaheysville to Fluvanna County. She said she wants to have the voices of the roughly 30,000 people in her district heard.
“We are trying to make sure that they have representation for every single voice, every vote,” Ratcliffe said.
Ratcliffe said she was raised by a single mother with both financial and mental health issues. She said she’s spent most of her life working with advocacy — she advocates for her mother, her family, her employees and anybody she works with, she said. Her main topics on her platform include tobacco control and reproductive rights.
“Working at the state level helped teach me what and how our public servants in Richmond need to do,” Ratcliffe said. “We know that state policy affects more daily lives than the federal level.”
Ratcliffe said she believes she’ll help Virginia maintain the upward trend in voter participation by ensuring that the public knows their vote matters and that everyone has the right to be heard. She said voters need people with “lived experiences” rather than just someone who has an “ivory tower” over the public and makes policy they think the public would want.
Harrisonburg mayor Deanna Reed (D) offered her support for the Democratic candidates at the rally. She said this election is almost as important as last year’s. She, like Ratcliffe, said the candidates in this election will affect the voters more personally than the national election and emphasized the idea of getting everybody into knocking on doors, calling others and putting up fliers to make sure everyone votes — whether it be on election day or through early voting.
“We need to make sure that we [call and knock on doors] because it is a tight race, and we can’t sit this one out,” Reed said.
On behalf of the other city council members, Reed offered her support and praise for the candidates because, she said, Harrisonburg is often overlooked.
Swecker, chairwoman of the Virginia Democratic party, said she’s noticed a large amount of enthusiasm coming from Democrats from all over southwestern Virginia. She grew up in the Valley in Highland County on her family’s farm. She’s been a Democrat for as long as she can remember.
“Now, everything is at stake,” Swecker said. “I know we had said last year that last year was the most important election of our lifetime, but here in Virginia, right now, is the most important election.”
Swecker said she believes this election will paint the picture of the path Virginia will move forward on. She said she believes everybody will be able to have equal access to voting and essentials to life such as healthcare, housing and education under the Democrats.
“Our democracy is fragile, and the last thing we need is a Trump-like governor in here undermining our principles and our basic right to vote,” Swecker said.
Ayala, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, said she hopes to be the first woman of color to hold the office. She’s a single mother who earned her degree online while taking care of her two children. She advocates for healthcare and economics and stressed the importance of passing Medicaid before the pandemic because of the lives she says it’s saved. She said she believes in the value of education and will fight to make sure money goes in both the K-12 school systems as well as college education to offer equitable access to all Virginia residents.
“When you talk about planting the seeds for the future, we are Democrats who are invested in education — helping college students not only getting a degree but getting a job,” Ayala said.
Ayala said that as a mother, she wants to make sure her children can get a job when they grow up and stresses the importance of college students going out to vote. She said students are the next generation and will fill her shoes when the time comes.
“This was always going to be a tight race, but we know what we have to do and how to get the vote,” Ayala said.
