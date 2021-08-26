Right outside the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center at 620 Simms Ave. in Harrisonburg, alumnae from JMU’s Delta Sigma Theta Sorority unveiled a new Little Free Library. The efforts were led by the 2014 initiates of the Iota Alpha chapter.
Delta Sigma Theta is a historically Black sorority that was founded at Howard University in 1922. JMU’s Iota Alpha chapter was chartered in 1971 and was the first Black student organization on campus.
Janaye Oliver, a 2014 alumna of the Iota Alpha chapter, said the group was interested in giving back to the greater Harrisonburg community, specifically the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, since the center had been an important factor of their time in Delta Sigma Theta.
“Our organization has always emphasized the importance of sisterhood, scholarship and service,” Oliver said. “We wanted to extend our reach beyond campus.”
Michael Parks, the director of communications for Harrisonburg, said he believes the location of this Little Free Library will make it easily accessible.
“[Delta Sigma Theta] reached out to us looking to do something good for the local community,” Parks said. “It’s right in the middle of the Northeast neighborhood, and it’s a facility that is very easy for children and families to walk to.”
Oliver said the alumnae reached out to friends and family on social media requesting book donations that would be added to the library’s collection. They received over 200 books in all the languages they had requested.
One of Delta Sigma Theta’s public service focuses is educational development. Jasmine Rountree, a 2014 alumna of the Iota Alpha chapter, said one of the main goals in setting up the library was to aid K-12 students struggling with their reading skills.
“Our primary desire is that this will assist in promoting literacy,” Rountree said. “There are a lot of school-aged children who aren’t at the reading level they should be, so we hope that this increases reading levels among that group.”
However, the books aren’t only for school children. Rountree said the library can be used as a resource for adults looking to improve their literacy.
“We believe this will also be a good tool for those who may need to improve their reading skills to get a GED diploma, obtain a job or gain citizenship,” Rountree said. “The best thing about all of this is that it’s free, it’s available all day every day and you don’t need a library card to access it.”
Oliver said the alumnae wanted the catalogue of books to be representative of the diversity of the wider Harrisonburg community in an effort to bring people closer to their neighbors because over 75 languages are spoken within the Harrisonburg City Public School system.
“Reading and storytelling are important in every culture,” Oliver said. “We decided a Little [Free] Library that included books from some of Harrisonburg’s most spoken languages such as English, Arabic, Spanish, Kurdish and Russian was the best way to give back and bring people together.”
Rountree said she hopes those who access the Little Free Library are excited to share and learn from the books available.
“We want patrons to have fun with it,” Rountree said. “Donate your comic books, your cookbooks and books about your culture. Take a book about a topic you know nothing about. We want this experience to be similar to bargain hunting — you never know what you might find, but we hope that you’ll find something good.”
Contact Gia Yoder at yodergg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.