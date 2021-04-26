Quynh-Hu’o’ng Nguyen, assistant director of the gender and sexuality center at the University of Texas at Austin, spoke Wednesday night as a part of the Diversity Education Empowerment Program Impact (D.E.E.P) cultural speaker series hosted by the Center for Multicultural Student Services and Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE).
Her presentation was centered around psychosocialization and Asian identity, intertwined with stories about the discrimination the Asian community faces. The study of psychosocialization involves analyzing how one consumes messages about different identities. Nguyen gave the example that the learning of gender norms and identities is greatly influenced by one's environment.
“We are born with no biases and no stereotypes,” Nguyen said. “We are taught certain expectations, norms and values … Those can be reinforced through our messages and our environment.”
In pushing toward change, Nguyen said in the cycle of socialization, if no action is taken to change the process, that same cycle will merely be passed on to the next generation. She said this topic is important to remember, especially as she delves deeper into messages specifically about the Asian community.
“If you go through the cycle and do nothing, you can mold that socialization onto the next generation,” Nguyen said. “If not, how do we move toward a direction for change?”
Regarding messages about the Asian community, she explained how the community itself is so large, yet often, when discussing undocumented people, the discussion is normally surrounding the Hispanic community.
“One in every seven Asian immigrants is undocumented – 1.7 million Asians are undocumented who immigrate to the U.S. and which accounts for about 16%,” Nguyen said. “That has tripled over the past 15 years.”
In analyzing how many different identities are within the Asian community, Nguyen emphasized that the community goes beyond just what she looks like. She said the “model minority myth” helps to explain some of these stereotypes, because people who are part of this model are perceived to have a higher degree of socioeconomic success, thus being used as a comparison for others. Nguyen explained that this model is often a double-edged sword, as people compare the experiences of the Asian community to those of other groups such as Black, Indigenous and Latinx people. Nguyen shifted to talking about the recent events of hate and violence toward the Asian community.
“In 2021, there have already been over 503 incidents of discrimination,” Nguyen said. “This number might not even be fully accurate … our culture has reinforced this narrative that we put our heads down and that we try to do good.”
Nguyen continued on this subject, noting that many people in the Asian community are now wondering how to respond to the increase in Asian hate. She said as distrust in law enforcement, language barriers and cultural barriers have contributed to less reporting of these types of crimes, "Many folks are now wondering" what life looks like for the Asian community now.
Nguyen talked about her own identity as being queer and Asian. She noted that while nobody would be able to tell from her appearance that she’s queer, the only thing someone would see is that she’s Asian: “It is the most visible, yet invisible, identity I hold.”
“Oftentimes, people will assume they can talk about race around me and could say any microaggressions and don’t think I would be noticing that,” Nguyen said. “There have been times when people have said, ‘Is Asian even a race?’ And it sucks … so we have to reimagine what intentional and intersectional allyship and solidarity with [what] the Asian community looks like.”
She continued explaining why change is needed and how people can take action in creating change in their own communities.
“Why did it take eight lives in Atlanta for people to finally understand that this was going to happen,” Nguyen said. “It’s so important that we move towards action instead of having a performative allyship … and move toward a transformative and positive outlet for change.”
In order to create change in one’s community, she urged people to improve interpersonal and organizational change and for people to continue to educate themselves on these issues beyond her presentation. Some ways in which allies can create change is being willing to listen, accept feedback, amplify international and intersectional stories, and hold one's community accountable.
“Have compassion for yourself and compassion for others,” Nguyen said. “I know this work is going to be really hard … and it’s okay to be falling and then pick yourself up, and also remember that someone else is probably in that same state.”
