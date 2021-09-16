According to the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), 53% of the central Shenandoah population has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 48.4% is reported to be fully vaccinated. However, the 18-35 age group is falling behind the rest of the population, Jordi Shelton, the communications specialist at CSHD, said.
Yet, while the vaccination rate for the 18-35 age group across the CSHD is lagging, JMU and Harrisonburg may be a different story.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) vaccine data, 35.9% of the 18-24 age group and 60.6% of the 25-34 age group in Harrisonburg has recieved at least one dose.
Michael Parks, the director of communications for Harrisonburg, said in an email that the city doesn’t believe the Harrisonburg vaccination rate for the 18-24 age group is falling behind. Parks said many JMU and EMU students are likely to have their vaccination records linked to their home address, which is often not in Harrisonburg, yet students are counted toward the overall population.
As a college town, Harrisonburg is home to a large 18-35 year old population. On JMU’s campus, 90.6% of the student body is fully or partially vaccinated, and 85.1% of the employee population is fully or partially vaccinated. However, JMU also permits students to sign “Assumption of Risk” forms that allow them to be on campus and unvaccinated.
Parks said in the email that if approximately 90% of the JMU population is vaccinated, the vaccination rate for the 18-24 age group must be higher but isn’t reflected in the VDH data due to students data being linked to areas outside Harrisonburg.
“If you consider that the City’s population is roughly 54,000 and that some 25,000 of that is JMU students, then clearly the overwhelming majority of our 18-24 age group is JMU students,” Parks said in the email. “We do not believe that age group is falling behind. In fact, it is likely highly vaccinated.”
Shelton urged the public to reach out to practitioners with questions about the vaccine if they’re still unsure about whether or not they should get vaccinated.
“With the Delta variant being more transmissible, cases are rising faster and transmissibility is at a higher rate than it was with the other variants, so the chances of folks being exposed ... are just higher,” Shelton said.
At the end of August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those ages 16 years and older. According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), the vaccine doesn’t keep an individual completely out of harm’s way, but it does significantly lower the chances of being infected by the virus and reduces its symptoms, increasing chances of a full recovery and overall survival.
“Not only is the vaccine going to protect you … from spreading it to other people who are maybe more at risk,” Shelton said, “it is also important for folks to realize that you are also protecting yourself from getting seriously ill.”
Rachel Courtney, a freshman earth science major, was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and Celiac disease — putting her in a position of being immunocompromised amid a population of more than 20,000 students living in close proximity.
“I don’t see often many people caring about the others around them,” Courtney said. “It’s just like ‘Oh, I don’t want to get the vaccine because I think it’s stupid’ or, ‘I don’t think I need it’ ... It is very selfish thinking, lately.”
Courtney also said she feels that the news media didn’t do an appropriate job of covering how COVID-19 could affect the younger generation, giving way to a false sense of immunity from getting sick. Nicol Artzi, a freshman studying to apply to the nursing program, appealed to the humanitarian concern side of vaccine beliefs.
“Some people have immunocompromised disorders, and it truly does hurt them,” Artzi said. “I do not understand why there is a right side or a left side to this — I think it’s either you care about the surrounding people or you don’t.”
Artzi said she’s uncomfortable with attending large classes and having to assume the student next to her is vaccinated and taking the necessary measures not to be exposed to COVID-19. She said she wishes JMU would step up and enforce vaccination requirements on those who remain unvaccinated.
“I don’t think this should be a political thing,” Artzi said. “This should just be a thing of, you want to protect the people around you because you care about everyone and you want everyone to be healthy.”
Emma Swain at swaineg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news deskon Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.