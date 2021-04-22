As the access to COVID-19 vaccines continues to expand across the United States, JMU students were invited to get vaccinated last week through Virginia Department of Health (VDH) appointments sent out by JMU.
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, sent several emails to students with registration links for vaccine clinics between April 12 and April 16 after the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) transitioned into phase two of COVID-19 vaccinations April 9. Phase two allows anyone 16 and above living or working in the CSHD to be vaccinated, according to the VDH website for CSHD.
Jake Nurney, a junior music industry major, said he was “absolutely thrilled” when he found out there were appointments available for JMU students.
“It’s been just a long year of being stuck in this pandemic,” Nurney said. “To get vaccinated, it felt like a sigh of relief, you know, a sense of a little bit of a semblance of normalcy and a sign that things are finally going to return back to normal.”
The vaccine clinics available for JMU students were located at the JMU Convocation Center and Lexington, roughly a one-hour drive from Harrisonburg. In an email to The Breeze, Miller said that the VDH offered appointments in Lexington because of the size of the CSHD.
“Our health district is incredibly large, and we know that earlier in the semester, we heard from many faculty, staff and students driving long distances to get the vaccine,” Miller said in the email. “We wanted to share all of the options available to everyone to get the vaccine, as well as offer access to different vaccines as well.”
Chris Walton, a junior computer science major, said getting vaccinated through VDH appointments sent out by JMU was a “good opportunity.” He said he was happy with how JMU handled registration for vaccination appointments.
“I was actually really excited,” Walton said. “I did not think I was gonna get vaccinated anytime soon being, you know, a young college student.”
Walton was initially scheduled to be vaccinated April 12 but said the clinic at the Convocation Center lost several appointments when a system error occurred because of the large number of appointments being made. Despite this, he said he was able to get vaccinated that Wednesday because of a “great recovery” by the vaccination clinic.
“It’s so fast and easy just to go in and get out,” Walton said. “They hold you for 15 minutes to make sure you don’t have an allergic reaction, which they do for all inoculations. But … it is so convenient and so easy.”
Nurney also received his vaccine at the Convocation Center and said both the registration and vaccination process was super easy. Nurney said getting vaccinated took about 25 minutes, from parking to leaving the Convocation Center.
“The process was super smooth,” Nurney said. “Everybody working there was really, really helpful and just ensured that we could get through the vaccination process as easily as possible.”
Miller said in an email that he’s been at most of the clinics for students, faculty and staff and said there was a “strong attendance” from both JMU and surrounding higher education institutions. Due to health privacy laws, Miller said JMU can’t track the number of students getting vaccinated but is asking students to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines on immunization records and in JMU’s health chart.
The VDH provided walk-in vaccinations April 16, which Miller said was a “good sign.” Miller said there are currently enough vaccines and time slots to offer vaccines to anyone at JMU who wants one.
Walton said he decided to get vaccinated to protect himself and those around him, like his parents, before traveling home over the summer.
“I’m most excited about being able to just spend time with my extended family and my relatives because we’ve been trying to keep our distance from them just because they’re older and more at risk,” Walton said. “Now that they’ve gotten their vaccine … I’m looking forward to being able to safely and properly see them again.”
Nurney said he took advantage of the vaccination clinic at JMU for “peace of mind” and to take part in making sure the U.S. can return to normal. Nurney, who plays tuba, said he missed listening to and performing live music.
“I’m kind of itching to get back onto that stage without all of these extra limitations that we have and feeling like I can perform with my peers in close quarters because that is almost what makes music-making worth happening,” Nurney said. “All of the socially distanced performances have been really hard and taxing mentally, so I’m just excited to get back to the normal swing of things.”
Walton emphasized how easy and fast the vaccination process was and said he encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities provided through JMU.
“A lot of people, especially as finals week’s approaching, I think they feel like time is at a premium, which it is,” Walton said. “I think that I would just want [students] to know that it is so fast … There may not be another place or time that it’s this easy.”
