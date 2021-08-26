At the peak of JMU’s COVID-19 spike, JMU wasn’t tracking where positive cases were occurring per dorm, the university attorney said in court today. JMU only began tracking aggregate data in a central location by dormitory after the outbreak began to subside. John F. Knight, senior assistant attorney general and university counsel shared the lack of data during the Conley v. JMU hearing today in Rockingham Circuit Court, where The Breeze’s Editor-in-chief Jake Conley asked Judge Bruce Albertson to compel JMU to release last fall’s data broken down by dorm.
Conley, on behalf of The Breeze, has been requesting locational data for a year. Since then, JMU provided data covering COVID-19 cases per dorm for the period between Sept. 17 - Dec. 18, 2020 and from Jan. 10 - Apr. 30, 2021. JMU didn’t provide the per-dorm case numbers from Aug. 17 - Sept. 16, 2020, a period in which JMU hit a 60% COVID-19 positivity rate.
According to an affidavit of Kevin Meaney, the director of office and residence life (ORL), when ORL was notified of a positive COVID-19 test between Aug. 17 - Sept. 16, 2020, the test result was put in the “student’s individual education record.” In the affidavit, Meaney stated that “no record or database existed which collected aggregate data about positive COVID-19 student test results from on-campus students.”
On Aug. 26, 2020, JMU issued a partial denial to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from The Breeze requesting the following daily data:
- Number of tests administered
- Number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory and self-reports from off-campus students
- Number of negative student tests
- Number of positive faculty/staff tests
- Number of negative faculty/staff tests
- Number of students in quarantine or isolation
While JMU’s dashboard began sharing almost all of the above data on Aug. 17, 2020, it didn’t include the number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory and self-reports from off-campus students. In the partial denial, JMU cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). The Breeze continued to file FOIA requests and hold discussions with JMU throughout 2020 and 2021 to release locational data before filing the suit in August 2021.
In an email from Caitlyn Read, the former JMU spokesperson and director of communications, announcing the partial denial last August, she said HIPAA prevented the university from releasing individually identifiable health information, including demographic information.
In today’s hearing, Knight argued that JMU was balancing “dual obligations” –– one to comply with FOIA and the other to withhold the personal identifying information of students to comply with FERPA. Knight argued that FERPA has a broad understanding of personally identifiable information, and JMU had a valid exemption from The Breeze’s FOIA request.
However, Conley argued that a student privacy argument is invalid because the aggregate data requested wouldn’t be enough to identify individual students. Conley said that JMU invalidated its own privacy argument when it released the locational data from Sept. 17, 2020, to Apr. 30, 2021.
Mary-Hope Vass, the current director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email to The Breeze and BreezeTV that JMU wouldn’t be conducting interviews immediately following the court hearing today.
Judge Albertson said he’ll review the evidence and has 15 days to issue a ruling on the case.
