In 2001, Merle Mast — chairperson of the JMU nursing department at the time — was conducting a research study to determine caregivers’ needs, leading her to a conclusion: It was respite that caregivers needed most.
To answer that need, Mast founded CCN.
The Caregivers Community Network (CCN) is a collaborative program between JMU’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services (IIHHS) and the Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) to provide respite to caregivers of those age 60 and older.
In August 2016, CCN partnered with VPAS — which offered funding money with the permission of the Department of Aging and Rehabilitation — starting the collaborative effort that CCN is today.
CCN is a one-credit class where students complete 40 hours of service throughout the semester. Listed as Interprofessional Education (IPE) 313 Issues and Applications of Family Caregiving: Caregivers Community Network in JMU’s course catalog, CCN typically has 35 students enrolled each semester. While the course is open to all majors, the majority of students are either nursing, health sciences or social work majors.
Kathy Guisewite, who’s dually employed by JMU and VPAS, is the CCN coordinator. On the JMU side, Guisewite teaches the course, working with students to prepare them to offer respite to the family caregivers while also educating them about caregiving, aging and dementia. On the VPAS side, Guisewite does case management work with families.
Guisewite meets with families, who are typically in pairs — the caregiver and the care recipient — to discover their needs and interest in CCN. The families can take the form of husband and wife, mother and daughter and many other combinations. Guisewite then matches two students to each family.
“We know, statistically, it’s shown that among older caregivers, the caregiver often dies prior to the person they’re caring for, and that’s because they put all of their energy, time and effort into caring for that loved one and deny their own needs,” Guisewite said. “Respite is really important, not only to the well-being of the caregiver but to be able to care for their loved one in the ways that they want to do that.”
The respite care CCN offers provides temporary relief for the family caregiver. Emily Akerson, associate director for clinical and interprofessional programs for IIHHS, said the goal of CCN is to provide the support that allows older adults with health problems to “age in place,” meaning they don’t have to go to long-term care.
Beth Bland, director of senior services for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and director of development at VPAS, said that while the main goal of CCN is to provide respite, it really becomes “so much more than that.”
Guisewite, Akerson and Bland said that prior to COVID-19, students made in-house visits to spend time with the care recipients. For these visits, CCN focused on four social-emotional components — socialization, cognitive stimulation, reminiscence and physical activity. Students planned activities tailored around the older adults’ interests, some of which included arts and crafts, playing games, cooking, reading and listening to music together.
“The real magic is when the students are able to go in the home and really spend time with the care recipient,” Bland said.
Since COVID-19, CCN students have had to shift to virtual visits via Zoom.
Guisewite and Akerson said these are usually hour-long visits twice a week that include four participants — two students, along with both the care receiver and family caregiver to help navigate the technology.
Since the caregivers are more involved in these visits than the in-person ones, students plan one or two fun activities the group can do together. Guisewite said family caregivers often don’t have time to do activities like these with their loved ones because of how busy they are, so these virtual visits are beneficial to them in a whole different way than the in-person visits.
The planned activities during COVID-19 are focused on self-care practices. Prior to these visits, students research different self-care practices and then plan activities to engage in them. Guisewite gave the example of laughter, which she said is “proven to help the mind, the body and the spirit.” The students talk about what research shows about laughter and then engage in activities that produce laughter, like joke telling.
This semester, Guisewite said CCN also introduced care packages, which students create each week based on self-care themes and then deliver to the families’ homes.
The program is intended to benefit everyone involved — family caregivers, their older adult care-receiving members and students.
Sara Ward (’21) — a programs coordinator for VPAS — was enrolled in CCN during the spring 2021 semester and said the students who take this class mean “so much more” to the families than they think.
Guisewite, Akerson, Bland and Ward explained that family caregivers use the time as a “time out,” often leaving the home to meet friends, go to medical appointments or even just to take a nap in the other room.
“It allows families to get the break that they need to keep going,” Akerson said.
On the other hand, the care recipients have the opportunity to have fun during this time, enjoying the activities the students planned for them.
“It’s refreshing for the care recipients,” Bland said. “It’s somebody new to talk to; it’s a fresh face to see.”
Additionally, Guisewite said the care recipients also benefit from the intergenerational aspect of the program.
“Being around college-aged students with their energy and enthusiasm for life is uplifting [for the care-recipients],” Guisewite said. “The socialization aspect of this is as important as anything.”
Likewise, students are able to learn first hand from the care receivers, as Guisewite said many of her students share that they haven’t had many opportunities to interact with older adults prior to CCN. Guisewite said students are also able to break down any stereotypes that they might have about older adults.
“It’s a win-win-win kind of program,” Akerson said. “The families really like being able to participate in the education of the students, and they feel like they’re giving back. The students like participating in the life of the family, and they feel like they’re giving back. They’re both giving back, and they’re both contributing and enriching each other’s lives.”
Over the course of the semester, Guisewite, Akerson, Bland and Ward said the students and the care recipients become very close, developing reciprocal relationships that are both personal and unique.
Ward, who was matched with a husband-and-wife couple, said CCN didn’t feel like a normal class and allowed her to gain relationships with families that she wouldn’t have made anywhere else.
“I kind of gained another set of grandparents,” Ward said. “[The couple] asked for my graduation announcement. They wanted my picture. They would text me and my partner on holidays. It’s so much more than just the class.”
CORRECTION (12/23, 11 a.m.): An earlier version of this article stated that Emily Akerson's title is associate director for clinical and interpersonal programs at IIHHS. However, her title is associate director for clinical and interprofessional programs at IIHHS. The current version of the article reflects this.
Contact Kasey Trapuzzano at trapuzkm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.