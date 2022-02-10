“The most beautiful sunset on the most tragic day.”
That’s how one Yik Yak user described the orange, pink and purple streaks that painted the sky as the sun set Monday evening at JMU. At 8 p.m. that same night, Dukes, illuminated by candlelight, gathered on the Quad in below-freezing weather to share in love and mourning.
Just over four hours earlier, around 4:30 p.m., emergency responders swarmed the area near the Grace Street Parking Deck. Two onlookers reported having seen an individual jump from the parking deck to the pavement below. Minutes later, about a dozen police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had taped off the area as classes let out and students flooded the scene.
For a moment, all was quiet, save for the 5 p.m. echoing of the Wilson Hall bells across Main Campus.
Few details have been released regarding the incident — JMU believes the individual wasn’t a student, faculty or staff member, according to an email sent to the student body at 9:36 p.m. — but that didn’t stop students from taking action almost immediately. As the 8 p.m. bells rang out over the otherwise hushed Quad, nearly 1,000 students, faculty, administrators and community members came together in front of Wilson Hall, which was lit up in brilliant purple and gold.
The incident on Monday seemed to be the last straw for JMU students — the vigil was organized following the Jan. 31 suicide in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum; the fatal shooting Feb. 1 of two officers at Bridgewater College; and the Feb. 4 death of a high school student in a Blacksburg, Virginia, shooting near Virginia Tech.
The vigil’s organizer, freshman Brianna Tatro, was the first to take the mic. She hesitated. “I’m sorry, this is all just shaking me up,” she said. Tatro emphasized the need for more mental health funding at JMU and in general.
“Last week, I was on the suicide hotline for 20 minutes,” Tatro said. “I waited for 20 minutes and no one answered — and that’s inexcusable. Someone should have been there when I needed it.”
About two dozen people stood and spoke to the crowd, with one central message: I’m here for you.
The vigil was organized via Yik Yak, a popular anonymous messaging platform. In messages starting around 5 p.m., students were told to come wearing yellow — a reference to the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.
“The more people on the quad tonight the better. Home work can wait. Let’s make a change,” another user wrote. [sic]
‘Dukes support Dukes’
As students gathered on the Quad, volunteers passed out candles and lighters to illuminate their faces in the darkness. Many attended with friends who huddled together for warmth.
Junior justice studies major Sophia Silva stood in the middle of the crowd. She said her own experiences led her to attend the vigil, and she called for the university to take accountability.
“I’ve personally been affected by suicide, so any way that I can come and help my community, I like to come out,” Silva said. “I hear that JMU has a no-bullying policy, no-tolerance policy, but every day I see people putting down other people, people teasing everybody else, making them feel this big, so if they really care that much about their students as they say that they do,I don’t understand why they can’t put forth the effort, the resources and the energy to prevent things like this from happening.”
Silva emphasized the importance of reaching out to others and offering support to those in need. It may be the difference between life and death, she said.
“If you see somebody sitting alone at a dining hall or the library and they look like they’re having a hard time, or you see somebody walking alone or you see somebody crying on a bench, approach them,” Silva said. “You might think that you’re bothering them, but at the end of the day, you could be saving their life … Nine times out of 10, they’re hoping that somebody reaches out to them.”
As students reflect on recent tragedies not only at JMU but across Virginia, freshman music education major Jake Cuppernull said he attended the vigil to show that not just the university has a responsibility to take action.
“We as students are here for each other; like, the university can be here for us, but we are also super huge factors of helping each other through mental health crises that we may be going through,” Cuppernull said. “We’re all one big family, and I think this is a really good way to demonstrate that.”
Junior studio art and art education double major Cole Lindsey put it simply.
“Dukes support Dukes.”
‘You guys are living miracles’
When Tatro finished, she offered the mic to anyone willing to speak. There was a lull. Then, campus missionary for Bridgewater College and Mary Baldwin University Courtney Ott (’20) broke the silence to share her own story.
When Ott was a junior at JMU, she said, she faced suicidal thoughts that left her feeling like no one on campus felt the same way. “But that was a lie. That was false,” she said. Her thoughts, she said, left her detached from conversations, and after she was admitted to Sentara RMH Medical Center for help, Ott said her ego was “ripped.”
“Everyone knew me as this bright, bubbly girl, but I wasn’t on the inside,” Ott said. “My heart was ripping inside just from trauma in the past.”
But, Ott said, she got help and found comfort in her religion. Now, she wants to help others going through similar situations and told the members of the crowd they were special.
“You guys have seen your mortality,” Ott said. “You have experienced things that maybe people don’t think about until they’re 50, 60, 70 years old … but I am a living miracle. You guys are living miracles.”
Ott finished her speech with a prayer over the campus. The crowd fell quiet, and some members bowed their heads.
“Lord, we don’t have answers for what has happened this past week or two, God, but we know that you are here in the midst of it,” Ott said. “God, I pray for your peace to permeate this place now, in Jesus’ name.”
After Ott, a line to speak began to form.
‘We are not alone in this’
Almost everyone who spoke offered their personal support to anyone who wanted it. One speaker recited his phone number twice, garnering laughs from the crowd.
Parker, a freshman, encouraged students to reach out to him if they need help — “I love all of you, which might sound a little crazy,” he said. But day or night, he said, he’ll be there for his fellow Dukes.
“JMU, whether perfect or not, is still my home,” Parker said. “I’ve chosen to make this my college. I’ve chosen to make this my home, and therefore you are my family — every single one of you.”
Cam, a sophomore, said that as a man, he and other men were taught to hide their emotions — “if you want to cry, you’re a punk,” he said.
“But let me tell you: Whatever tear you want to drop, whatever thing you want to confess or whatever’s on your chest, I’m here to listen and I promise I won’t judge,” Cam said. “I promise you there’s not one person who wakes up every day that’s happy — not the richest man on Earth and not the poorest guy on Earth.”
Above all, Cam said, he wanted listeners to know that they’re loved and that they aren’t defined by their school performance or social media standing.
“A grade doesn’t determine intelligence,” Cam said. “A test score doesn’t determine who you are; twenty-four likes on Instagram doesn’t determine what your identity is. You don’t have to go out to a party every week. There’s a friend who needs you.”
Sasha, a sophomore, said she was present during Monday’s incident at Grace Street Parking Deck. She began by asking everyone to raise their hands if they’ve had negative thoughts or have been affected by the recent tragedies around the state.
A sea of hands rose from the crowd.
“I want everybody to know that even the person beside you could be going through the same thing that you’re going through,” Sasha said. “We’re all here together as one purple and gold.”
As the community grieves, Sasha said it’s more important than ever to keep JMU positive. She said everyone is capable of checking in on their friends and family — even strangers.
“Today, I stopped someone on the street who was crying to ask her if she was OK because I cared,” Sasha said. “I know every one of us has the ability to do that.”
Writing, rhetoric and technical communications (WRTC) professor Dylan Crigger came to offer his support. He said he’s aware that the past few weeks have been especially difficult. He acknowledged that he’s “not the best” at reaching out to students and making himself available for students when they need someone, but he still encouraged them to come to him with any struggles they may have.
“Support your friends and support your professors,” Crigger said. “Professors, support your students, and together we can get through this as a community.”
‘You have to put you first’
As important as it is to check on others, Kara, a freshman, said, students should also focus on being kind to themselves. Kindness toward others can’t be achieved until you care for yourself, she said.
“When you’re going out and complimenting someone else’s jacket, look in the mirror and say, ‘I look good today,’” Kara said. “It’s not selfish to take care of yourself.”
Cole, a junior, emphasized self-care, saying that “we are JMU, but we are also ourselves.” He provided some comedic relief in the middle of a solemn gathering.
“While I think this is such a serious issue, we also need to look at the little things, like this little robot,” Cole said, pointing at a Starbot that squeaked and whirred as it parted the crowd in front of Wilson Hall. People began to laugh. “Where is he going? I mean, it’s 20 degrees out, but OK.”
Malik, a sophomore musical theater major, said words can hold great power. He said students often say, “You should kill yourself,” as a joke, but no one can know how their words will be received.
“Hold your friends tight, hold your brothers tight,” Malik said.
He said he hopes people take this opportunity to grow and be kinder to one another — “it starts with us,” he said, and everyone can decide to take the initiative to lead and be kind.
One freshman transfer student said she’s struggled with mental health before. When she was in high school, she said she was involved in a school shooting when someone shot themself in the bathroom — “I don’t sleep at night the same way I used to,” she said.
She quoted the Bible: “This too shall pass,” she said — and for her, it did. She recounted her own experience with almost committing suicide.
“I had a plan,” she said. “I was going to become one of them; I was going to become a statistic just like them … Even though it really freaking sucks right now, and it’s hard to be on this campus, it’s going to be OK.”
‘Disappointed’
One senior computer science major took the mic and brought “a little bit of anger” to the vigil. She said the Counseling Center workers are “wonderful people who truly do want to help,” but she believes they’re understaffed and underpaid.
“The waiting list to get in there if you are not in active crisis — which everyday life can turn into an active crisis in a space of seconds — is three weeks … the better part of a month to get help,” she said. “This is a college campus. All of us are going through so much right now. That is absolutely unacceptable.”
When asked about the delays, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller relayed a comment through University Spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass. If the Counseling Center is overrun with walk-ins on any particular day, he said, students seeking help for non-emergency situations may be asked to return.
“We’re finding that the vast majority of clients are seen by the third attempt they make at the walk-in hours,” Miller said. “And for those students who report being a danger to themselves or others or who have experienced a recent sexual assault, they are seen on that day.”
Another senior said at the vigil that he’s “disappointed” in JMU administration for not providing what he called necessary services, saying the Counseling Center is underfunded and overworked.
“It should never have to come to the point of someone taking their life for funding, essential funding, to be allocated to save people’s lives,” the senior said. “I hope that the administration listens to us when we say that our mental health matters and they need to provide funding for it to save lives.”
Another student spoke directly to President Jonathan Alger and praised social work professor Shanza Isom, whom she said allotted a few mental health days this semester. “We were so thankful,” she said, and she told the JMU administration in attendance that those mental health days should be implemented across every class schedule.
‘This is our JMU family’
University leaders stood together: Alger; Miller; Jessani Collier, the student body president; Xaiver Williams, the student representative to the Board of Visitors; Heather Coltman, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs; Towana Moore, interim vice president; and Nate Hazen, the 2024 class president.
Alger was the first to address the crowd. He asked everyone to place their hand on a neighbor’s shoulder in unison.
“This is our JMU family. We hear you tonight; we are hurting; we are grieving,” Alger said. “We are all upset, and we need to come together and support one another. All of us are in this together.”
He continued with a call to action.
“The light can and will overcome the darkness, but for that to happen, it means all of us have to do our part,” Alger said. “It means … letting them know that you care, that we care; all of us need to send that message every day to the people around us.”
Collier spoke next. She shared her own experience with suicidal ideation her freshman year. Choking up, she said her support system of friends, including Williams, influenced her decision to give her life “one more chance.” Alger walked to her side and placed his hand on her shoulder.
“It’s important to look out for your fellow Dukes, whether it’s you’re in line at Starbucks and someone’s card declines,” Collier said. “First of all, mind your business; but second of all, to offer to pay because it’s a kind thing to do.”
She said looking out for classmates should extend past checking on people crying in party bathrooms. In tragedies like these, she said, “we need that same energy.”
“Dukes hold doors,” Collier said, “but also, um, you know, take care of one another.”
Williams asked the crowd to repeat after him.
“I’m a churchy person, so I’m gonna bring my churchy spirit out,” Williams said. “Say, ‘I am loved; I am important; I have value; and I have meaning. My life is precious, and no one can take that away from me.’”
To give students and faculty time to process their mental health, Coltman made the announcement that Assessment Day and classes would be canceled Tuesday. The announcement came before Alger’s official email to the student body at 9:36 p.m. Coltman and Moore encouraged students to give themselves grace and time to heal.
With a stoic expression, Miller stepped up.
“I made a career about always knowing what to do, and I didn’t know what to do today,” Miller said.
He said that although the administration has done “a lot,” its efforts still aren’t enough — in that case, he said, “when we wake up tomorrow, we’ll do even more.”
Miller told students to never doubt that they matter in someone else’s life — “please never, never make this choice,” he said. His voice broke as he said moments like these make him think of the people who matter most in his life.
“I want to be there with you all,” he said, as other administrators placed their hands on his shoulders. “I want to, this is weird, I’m going to your wedding. I don’t care. Maybe some of you want to do something weird and name your kid after me, I don’t know, but there are people who need you in your life. I want to be in your life.”
Hazen said everyone has a story — and in any great story, he said, there’s sadness and despair.
“There are questions out here: Why did this happen? Who lets these things happen?” Hazen said. “But here we are, all of our stories are now interconnected here. You can’t change that.”
He gave the crowd two options: to go on with business as usual tomorrow, or to make a difference.
“Maybe you go to some random person you don’t know, say ‘I love you,’” Hazen said. “It’s weird, it’s awkward, it’s scary, but man, does it work.”
Hazen commended the people who took the mic, acknowledging how nerve-wracking it can be — but it’s important, he said. Because of those who spoke up Monday, more people know they’re not alone.
“That’s what love is,” he said.
‘He loved being here’
As the 9 p.m. bells chimed, the crowd had significantly dissipated. Under 100 of the nearly 1,000 remained. But students continued to stand in line for their turn to speak.
One student, Bonnie, took the mic.
“My friend’s name was Dylan,” she said, referring to the student who took his life in the Arboretum last week. “He loved water parks, really, really hot days, being tan, wearing sunglasses, and he loved JMU … He loved being here, and he loved every single person that showed up today, even though he didn’t know them because his heart was big.”
Fighting tears, Bonnie said that though the crowd was full of strangers, she found comfort in their willingness to listen. She said even acquaintances, like those from classes “three semesters ago,” can make for meaningful connections.
“Whether you know it or not — because I promise you Dylan didn’t think that he knew this many people — that many people care about you,” she said. “So make as many connections as you can, and try to remember them and reach out to people and ask them if they’re OK because that is the best that we can do.”
Contact Amy Needham and Charlotte Matherly at thebreezeculture@gmail.com.