While sending out her Christmas cards at the beginning of December, Becky Davis (’01, ’03) happened upon the name and address of her mentor. He was one of her college professors, an adviser, a source of inspiration and a close friend.
She crossed Steven Guerrier’s name off the list.
At the time, Guerrier was in the burn unit at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. He was flown there from Augusta County on Nov. 28 due to life-threatening injuries from a house fire, according to the Daily News-Record.
Guerrier died the evening of Dec. 13. His daughter Jacqueline (’14, ’18) died in the same fire that caused Guerrier’s injuries. They are survived by Guerrier’s wife Nancy (Bentkowski); Jacqueline’s husband Evan Norris of Arlington, Virginia; Guerrier’s brother Scott of North Carolina; his sister-in-law Tami (Prignitz) of North Carolina; his brother-in-law Thomas Bentkowski of Michigan; his sister-in-law Ann Marie Karsama and her husband Chris Karsama of Michigan; his niece Hannah of North Carolina, nephew Jonathon and his wife Stephanie Guerrier and their baby twin daughters Nora Lynn and Merritt June.
Since Guerrier’s death, Davis said she’s dealt with waves of grief. She’s happy she was able to visit him in the burn unit before he died, where she read him a book and reflected on their memories together while he lay unconscious.
“I wish I knew if he knew I was there,” Davis said, choking up. “He was a really special guy.”
Guerrier taught history at Virginia Military Institute in 1984 before teaching at JMU in 1988, where he remained until his death. Davis first met Guerrier during her junior year as an undergraduate in a history class focused on the 1960s. Davis said that when Guerrier walked into the classroom, he was wearing jeans, motorcycle boots and a leather vest, and his hair was in a ponytail.
“I was like, what more kind of a picturesque professor teaching about the ’60s than this guy who looked like he just walked out of ‘Easy Rider?’” Davis said.
From then on, Davis took nearly every class Guerrier offered at the time. While pursuing her master’s degree, she became one of Guerrier’s teacher’s assistants (TA). She said she could listen to him lecture for hours because of his storytelling skills.
“It’s just kind of amazing to watch him go from two seemingly unrelated topics but then to bridge them so well and to make it just flawless, so it just flowed,” Davis said. “I remember when I was a TA, we didn’t have complaints from students because there wasn’t anything to complain about.”
Guerrier was also Davis’ master’s adviser, so they spent much time together in his office discussing her thesis, comprehensive exams and anything else that would come to mind. She described his office — which was in Darcus-Johnson Hall, formerly known as Jackson Hall — fondly, noting the array of books Guerrier had on display and the comfortably enclosed feeling the space had.
On her last day as a TA, Davis was delivering the graded final exams to Guerrier when a thought struck — she was sitting in his office for the last time. They joked that the chair she was sitting in was “her chair” because of how much time she spent sitting in it over the years. What could’ve been a quick conversation turned into four hours of discussion between Davis and Guerrier. She said that whenever there was a lull in the conversation, they would grasp for one more thing to speak about so the moment wouldn’t end.
“Both he and I were sitting there just weeping,” Davis said. “I would do anything to sit in that office again. Just anything.”
After graduating, Davis kept in touch with Guerrier as she pursued her Ph.D. at the University of South Carolina. She still kept in contact with him after she earned her degree and began working at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) as an associate professor of history in 2012.
During a visit with Guerrier in Harrisonburg three years ago, Davis mentioned “her chair,” saying she should be able to have it because it was so special to her. Guerrier had kept the chair in his office despite the building’s refurnishing and suggested they go get it, so they drove to campus, put the chair in her car and Davis took it back to Kansas City. She said the yellow, ’70s-style chair sits in her office at UMKC to this day.
“I will never part with that chair, like, ever in my life,” Davis said.
Guerrier’s dedication to his students and teaching hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the JMU community. In 2016, he was named Best Professor at JMU. Kathleen Brett, senior history and political science double major, took a Cold War history class taught by Guerrier in spring 2020. She said she enjoyed his style of teaching and his enthusiasm, and she said his flexibility during the pandemic was admirable.
“He was so good,” Brett said. “I love taking notes, and I honestly would come out with three pages of notes. It was just storytime for an hour.”
Raymond “Skip” Hyser, a history professor, worked with Guerrier for over 30 years since 1987. Hyser said some of his favorite memories are of Guerrier’s tests, where he asked students to write as much as they knew.
“He loved to teach,” Hyser said. “Whether it was in a lecture hall or a seminar or in his office, where he mentored many thesis authors and students who were just interested in talking about history, he genuinely loved to teach.”
Hyser said Guerrier’s death was “a tragedy upon a tragedy.”
Matt Wasniewski (’91, ’94), the current historian for the U.S. House of Representatives, had Guerrier as a professor and master’s adviser. Wasniewski said Guerrier wasn’t only a great storyteller but he was also an attentive audience.
“It’s funny because when he lectured, Steve was one of the best storytellers in lecture class I’ve ever been around,” Wasniewski said. “But when you were meeting with him one on one, he was a great listener.”
Wasniewski said that in his role, he emulates Guerrier’s emphasis on storytelling whenever he publicly speaks. In 2012, Wasniewski was inducted into JMU’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, where he said he had a chance to speak to the graduating class.
“At the end of it, Steve came up and he paid me the highest compliment he could have ever paid me, in his own Steve way, which was, he had this very dry sense of humor,” Wasniewski said. “He looked at me, said, ‘You’ve done this before?’ So that meant a lot coming from him because I just haven’t seen anyone like him in a classroom.”
Wasniewski said the JMU community shouldn’t focus on the tragedy that Guerrier and his family went through but instead on how Guerrier inspired everyone he met.
“He turned [people] on to history and showed them its importance, its relevance to our lives and helped them connect with it, and I think that that’s just so valuable,” Wasniewski said. “He did that for generations of students … That to me, in the end, is what matters. He loved what he did, and he did it superbly.”
Mary Anne Walker (’00), who had Guerrier as a professor and master’s adviser, recalled his unfailing support of his students and his love for both his family and profession. She said teaching kept him going even in the face of other challenges. Walker said she’s kept in touch with Guerrier over the years and considers him a mentor. When she heard the news of his death, she said she was “absolutely gutted.”
“There are deaths that are natural, unexpected, and you have time to say goodbye, and something like this, with all of the circumstances around it, was just really devastating,” Walker said. “The thought of the amount of pain that goes with all of that, for all of the people who love him, is also just really hard.”
Brett said she was one of the first students who heard about the fire that caused Guerrier’s injuries because she’s a co-president of the history honor fraternity Phi Alpha Theta. During a practice for the Marching Royal Dukes, Brett and the rest of the marching band played the song “Salvation is Created” in dedication to Guerrier and his daughter while he was in the hospital.
Davis said the way she’d like to honor Guerrier’s memory is to have the same impact on her students as he had on her.
Sometimes, Davis will get up from her seat in her office and sit in the yellow chair across from her desk, wishing Guerrier was sitting on the other side.
“I would not have a Ph.D.,” Davis said. “I would not be mentoring students. I would not be doing what I’m doing if it wasn’t for him. So, go find yourself a Steve Guerrier.”
