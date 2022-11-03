Just as the school day was coming to a close, the outcry of indignant students drowned out the bell.
Chants of “protect trans students” and “trans rights are human rights” overtook the crowd. The students, signs raised, gathered outside of Harrisonburg High School (HHS), marched around the building and gathered to listen to several students speak.
The students staged a walkout — organized by the school’s Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Club — on Tuesday in protest of a lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) concerning names and pronouns for transgender students and the role of parental rights in education. The lawsuit had its first day in court on Tuesday as well, and at 1:40 p.m., students gathered around the exterior cafeteria entrance with what looked like several hundred students in attendance — several times more than the expected turnout of 20-30 students, organizers said.
The current policy for students in Harrisonburg schools who wish to change their name or pronouns used in a classroom setting specifies that the information will be shared with a guidance counselor who will then speak with the student about their gender identity. Teachers aren’t allowed to notify the student’s parents, per the policy.
A group of parents and teachers took issue with the current policy largely because the group perceived HCPS to be overstepping and limiting the rights of parents, according to court documents.
The lawsuit is just one piece of recent widespread attention concerning how public schools address LGBTQ — and primarily transgender — issues and parental rights, brought to the forefront by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) proposed policies. This attention has spread nationally, state-wide and in local communities.
Youngkin policy proposal sparks debate
In addition to HHS, several other schools across Virginia have staged walkouts in protest of Youngkin's recent proposed policies about transgender students and parental rights, according to a Sept. 27 CBS News article.
The Breeze reached out to Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s executive director of communications and university spokesperson, requesting an interview with a member of Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) — a group that does LGBTQ advocacy work on campus — to discuss the organization’s position on Youngkin’s proposed policies.
Vass responded via email saying “this is not something the university will be participating in.”
The Breeze also reached out to the Office of the Governor on Oct. 17 and Nov. 1 regarding Youngkin’s policy, but the office said no one was available for comment.
Youngkin’s proposal, first filed in September, says parents would be notified before a student receives any “counseling services pertaining to gender,” and participation of gender-non-conforming students in gender-separated activities, such as sports, will be limited. This will be done through separating students based on their “biological sex.” Further, students will only be able to use the bathroom according to their sex assigned at birth.
Kristen Kelley, a coordinator of multilingual student services and an assistant professor teaching the Queer Families course at JMU, defined transgender as someone whose expression of gender lies outside of the “boy and girl” binary that’s been put in place by society as the “only options.”
“If it is inside of the person,” Kelley said, “trans means you’re labeling someone as transgressive — like they were saying, ‘I’m going to go against your expectations of me.’”
According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, being transgender means that one’s gender identity differs from the sex assigned to them at birth.
Youngkin’s policy — 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect For All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, or the 2022 Model Policies — was formed in reaction to the 2021 Model Policies, which were adopted in 2021 by former Gov. Ralph Northam (D). The document states that the 2021 Model Policies, which were developed by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to create a safe learning environment “promoted a specific viewpoint,” “disregarded the rights of parents” and “ignored constitutional and legal principles.”
The new 2022 policy document states that it aims to “respect … all students and parents” and their individual beliefs and recognize the “fundamental right” of parents to direct their child’s upbringing and education. The policy later specifies that it was designed to respect all students and create a safe environment.
Sept. 26 marked the beginning of a 30-day public comment period for citizens of Virginia that can be accessed online. As of Nov. 2, the forum has over 70,000 comments — all expressing vastly different responses to these new policies.
“This attempt to keep trans children from affirming their gender in the most vulnerable place they can be is a clear disregard for children’s lives and an attempt at nothing but conveying control over children with an extremely partisan belief,” one person commented.
“It is unlawful for schools to take away parental rights,” another commented. “The high suicide rates [within] the transgender community are not because of the parents but rather because of the system failing a child, allowing the child to cut off their genitalia, and pursue a sex change at a very young age before the child has the sense that it is forever changing their future.”
Since the public comment period has now ended, VDOE will review the comments and could make changes to Youngkin’s policy before it’s finalized by the state superintendent.
Kelley said the policy contradicts its stated mission of compassion. Kelley specified that with these new parent-focused policies comes a push against the privacy and autonomy of students, and stripping privacy could increase safety risks.
According to True Colors United, LGBTQ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness. Transgender youth are overrepresented in the homeless population, according to Youth.gov.
Kelley said policies like these make children even more vulnerable to having the necessities of food, shelter, love, nurturance and clothes “stripped away” due to their identities and unaccepting family environments. Youngkin’s policy could also potentially impact the mental health and particularly increase suicidal ideation among transgender students if they face unaccepting environments, whether at home or at school, Kelley said.
According to a study from PubMed, 82% of transgender youth have considered suicide, while 40% have attempted suicide.
Kelley further expressed concerns that these policies may preach harmful messages to students, prioritizing “rigid adherence to social norms” over curiosity and open-mindedness. She said these policies only work if parents don’t think of children as individuals.
“If we think of children as an extension or property of parents and if we look at the rhetoric around Governor Youngkin rolling this out, a lot of that language is used when it comes to letting parents have a say because they are the ones that are responsible for how the children are presenting themselves,” Kelley said.
Ethan Crawford, a junior public policy and administration major at JMU, is similarly critical of the 2022 Model Policies. Crawford said the policy is flawed in its approach to pronouns and nicknames, and the policy’s focus on transgender students neglects to account for the impacts it may have on cisgender students — individuals whose gender identity reflects their sex assigned at birth.
“Most teachers always ask at the beginning of the year, ‘Do you have a preferred name?’” Crawford said. “It has never been a problem to ask to be called by any other name. I’m confused as to why this is so targeted to trans children even though other people also use alternative names.”
In response to the proposed policy, Madison Equality, a student-led LGBTQ organization at JMU, released a statement to the JMU community Oct. 12 condemning the policy. The organization said the policy discriminates against students based on their gender identity and creates an unsafe environment for gender-non-conforming students.
“Under these policies, teachers and staff are prevented from supporting trans, gender non-conforming and nonbinary students, creating an environment where LGBTQ students are at risk of feeling a lack of acceptance from the adults in their schools,” Madison Equality said in its statement.
The statement encourages Virginia school boards to vote against the policy “for the safety of trans, gender non-conforming and nonbinary youth.”
Rockingham School Board votes against proposed name change policy
Despite Youngkin pursuing policies concerning transgender students for Virginia as a whole, several localities are also attempting to implement similar policies. On May 9, the Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) school board representative of District 3, Matthew Cross, introduced a new policy in line with Youngkin’s that would notify parents of student name changes that may indicate a change in the expression of one’s gender.
According to The Daily News-Record, a total of 24 people spoke at the May 9 meeting. Fifteen of the 24 individuals spoke in support of Cross’ policy, while the remaining nine spoke against it.
RCPS school board member Charlette McQuilkin, representative of District 4, said while the proposed policy shared many similarities to aspects of Youngkin’s policies, there are some key differences. For example, rather than teachers being the sole individuals reporting students, Cross’s proposed policy expanded that role.
“All employees or agents of Rockingham County Public Schools will address a student by the name or names listed only in the student’s official school records,” the policy states. “If any student wishes to be called by any other name that does not reflect the student’s official school records, a parent or guardian shall be notified by the school administrator, and consent must be given for any such name change.”
The Sept. 26 vote struck down the policy 3-1, beginning a period of revision with new provisions — including one that if an RCPS employee failed to report the name change, they’d risk being fired. Cross was the sole vote in support of the policy.
McQuilkin, who voted against Cross’ policy, said RCPS focuses on providing all students, including transgender students, with equal opportunity and treatment.
“I believe that [Youngkin] said that he is interested in the education of all students,” McQuilkin said. “I guess he believes it is — what he is doing for all students — though I’m not sure everybody would agree with him.”
McQuilkin said she believes thoughtful parent and student communication is key.
“This is a personal, private topic and conversation for them,” McQuilkin said. “It is something that should be in the home. Governor Youngkin said he believes in all students and all parents having the responsibility. I think that it’s the responsibility of the parents to communicate with their students so that they are always knowledgeable as to what is going on.”
The Breeze reached out to Cross for an interview. As a condition for an interview, Cross requested to see a list of questions prior to the interview, which is against The Breeze’s policy.
“With how biased the media is today, it’s kind of nice to have the questions beforehand,” Cross said in an email to The Breeze. “I hope you understand. I’m not too worried about the interview, so just tell the Breeze if they can’t share the questions beforehand I won’t be able to do the interview.”
Parents and teachers sue HCPS over current name change policy
HCPS adopted its current policy — the one instated under Northam — in August 2021.
A group of parents and teachers — Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Timothy and Laura Nelson, and John and Nicole Stephens — filed a lawsuit over the policy. They allege that the policy violates First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and religion, according to court documents, as well as going beyond what the VDOE has “set in stone” in regard to how transgender students will be treated in public schools.
In an opinion editorial in The Harrisonburg Citizen by Figliola, a special education teacher at Skyline Middle School, she argues that the current policy violates the rights of parents and “forces” teachers to “deceive” parents. Figliola also said the policy is unconstitutional.
“We think it is wrong for a school to say that it gets to make sensitive decisions for children, leaving those children’s parents in the dark,” Figliola said in the opinion editorial.
Following Figiola’s editorial, JMU professors Heidi Pennington, an assistant professor for the Department of English, and Sara Snyder, an associate professor for the Educational Foundations & Exceptionalities Department, wrote a response editorial in which they address many of Figliola’s — and by extension the lawsuit’s — claims.
Pennington said what motivated the pair to write the piece was that they found Figliola’s claims to be “demonstrably untrue.”
“As we say in the piece itself,” Pennington said, “when I saw Ms. Figliola’s representations, she made two main claims, and we wanted to push back on both of those claims because they seemed, at best, incomplete and certainly inaccurate.”
High school freshman Dustin Shiganakov, is a transgender HHS student and GSA member. He was one of several speakers who spoke in opposition of the lawsuit at the HHS walkout on Tuesday. Shiganakov said he felt GSA has helped amplify his voice, while also providing him with a shared space.
Shiganakov said it’s important for the voices of transgender youth to be heard as more policy that will directly impact them is proposed and passed.
“There are people in the trans community who are … just like me and are struggling every day,” Shiganakov said. “If this policy [passes] it will devastate our trans community.”
Snyder said the school’s policy itself, as well as the training materials for public school faculty that have been under scrutiny, were formulated according to the guidance of mental health professionals. These training sessions were implemented following the 2021 Model Policies in HCPS.
Beyond this, Pennington and Snyder expressed their concern about teachers and how — with these policies — they are facing scrutiny and being asked to do more while receiving less support.
“[Teachers] are getting a lot of blame and not nearly the support they deserve,” Pennington said.
With this lawsuit, as well as Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies, the pair said they worry teachers won’t have access to the support they would’ve had previously.
“Our students do come to school with many complexities beyond just this,” Snyder said, “so [it’s] really helping our students understand behaviors that lead to effective collaboration with experts so that teachers know, ‘If I don’t know what to do in this particular scenario, I have all of these other people that I can lean on to do what is best for the student.’”
Contact Eleanor Shaw at shaweo@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.