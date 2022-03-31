As the church bells of Asbury United Methodist Church rang at 11 a.m. on a frigid, breezy Saturday morning, members of the community gathered at the LOVEworks letters behind Harrisonburg City Hall. Their message? Paz, shalom, pace, frieden, salaam … Peace for Ukraine, as one sign read.
Some of the gatherers joined together to talk — those who’ve made attending these vigils part of their weekly routine. March 26 was the sixth week in a row.
The event formally began with an “opening ceremony,” during which Carol Snell-Feikema, one of the vigils’ organizers, alongside her husband, Michael, pulled out a megaphone.
“Everyone who wants peace, please assemble now,” Carol said. “We meet as peace activists, part of the international growing peace movement.”
Theresa Kubasak took over the megaphone, pulled out the United Nations Charter and began to read the preamble, which discusses the organization’s “faith in fundamental human rights … [and] in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small … and to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.” Using the UN’s words, Kubasak drew comparisons between the group’s mission statement and what the activists hope to achieve from these vigils: peace, she said.
Carol returned to the mic with a bouquet of flowers in her hand and said they symbolized life and resurrection. She also urged the group to commemorate and think of the refugees from Ukraine, as well as from other countries around the world fleeing violence and injustice.
Additionally, Carol talked about the sunflower and its history, as it’s the national flower of Ukraine. The flower originated in the Americas, she said, where native peoples cultivated the plant before explorers brought it over to the Russian empire and modern-day Ukraine centuries ago. She said the sunflower points toward the sun, light, hope, life and love — not away from death and destruction — and acts as “a symbol of what we need to be doing.” Carol also connected the plant’s international journey to one of the activists’ signs, which read “One Earth, One People.”
After the ceremony ended, Michael led the group from the LOVEworks letters to S. Liberty Street, just in front of the Daily News-Record. On the walk over, Carol and Kubasak sang a version of the anti-war song “Johnny I Hardly Knew Ye” over the megaphone. Some of the other attendees chimed in with the lyrics “They’re rolling out the guns again / But what’ll we do when they fire the nukes / It could all go down, so we must stop this war, we must stop this war.”
When the group reached S. Liberty Street, Carol and Kubasak continued leading songs for peace with calls to action like, “No more nuclear confrontation / We need love and cooperation … / No more war and devastation, we need real negotiation.” The women’s statements — spoken in English, Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish and Arabic — matched signs carried by the fellow activists, which promoted “diplomacy not war” and coexistence.
The group returned to their original post, where Kubasak led a “puppets for peace” show. She used drawings of U.S. symbol Uncle Sam and Russian President Vladimir Putin and said the U.S. needs to “leave room for compromise” and it’s “not too late to negotiate,” among other commentary on U.S. foreign relations and Ukraine staying out of the North American Treaty Organization (NATO).
Matching the theme of the puppet show, one attendee said, “Let the little people speak.”
Shortly after, snow began to fall from the sky, yet the activists lingered until all had been said. Attendees had the opportunity to step up on their homemade “soap-box” and share their thoughts on the ongoing crisis.
Bruce Busching, a professor emeritus in the JMU sociology department, said reliable sources of information are critical to understand what’s happening around the world. He cited Democracy Now!, a global, independent, nonprofit news organization, as one example.
Another attendee, named Earl, was visibly choked up and his voice began to falter as he spoke to the crowd. He shared a story about how he and his wife met a Ukrainian woman and her child near Eastern Mennonite University whose mother and sisters are still in Ukraine.
“We carry her and her people in our hearts,” Earl said.
Following Earl, another man, who said he’d worked in Ukraine earlier in life, said he’d reached out to people he knew in Ukraine but hasn’t heard from them recently. He shared similar feelings.
“When you know somebody in a conflict, you see it differently. You feel it differently,” he said.
A man named Michael rounded off the event and said an international economic order is necessary to meet the world’s challenges and help all people have a “decent and dignified human life.”
“We have to create a global peace movement that demands that it be done,” Michael said. “It’s far better to do it in a negotiated way now than [to experience inflation] and have chaos.”
As the group continues to hold weekly vigils, Kubasak emphasized the need for change.
“If we want this world to be better, we have to propose solutions,” Kubasak said. “We’re not anti-war, we’re pro-peace … It’s gonna help in the end that Ukraine will not have war on its soil.”
