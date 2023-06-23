Sport and Recreation Management (SRM) students interacted with Emeka Anaza early in the major. The associate professor in JMU’s Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management taught the required Introduction to Sport and Recreation Management, or SRM 241.
In that class and beyond, he left a sizable impact at JMU. One former student, Cameron Gross (’20), said he was initially daunted by Anaza’s courses after upperclassmen labeled them as “incredibly difficult.” However, Gross said after growing closer to Anaza, he realized the classes were challenging because Anaza cared for his students and wanted them to become their best selves.
When reflecting on Anaza’s 10 years at JMU, his friends, colleagues and students said that he was compassionate, gentle, encouraging and remarkable. Anaza died June 10 “unexpectedly” in his home, according to a June 13 email sent to students in the Hart School. He was 41.
Anaza’s larger-than-life personality is what caught the Hart school’s eye, said Joshua Pate, former associate professor in the school. Pate described Anaza as “a big guy” with a “boisterous smile.”
Pate met Anaza in 2012 while Pate was interviewing for a position at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Anaza, then a UIUC Ph.D. student, was one of the university’s student representatives, Pate said, and hosted him for lunch. The two reunited in 2013 during Pate’s time on the Hart School’s search committee when Anaza proved himself as “a completely well-rounded candidate,” Pate said.
“He was just the lifeblood of a lot of what we did as a department,” Pate said. “I think we would all agree he was the best teacher in our department.”
Anaza was a member of the North American Society for the Sociology of Sport (NASSS) and contributed to several sports-related publications and journals, according to a statement sent to Anaza’s fellow members of the North American Society for Sport Management (NASSM).
“From day one at JMU, Anaza was a powerful force in the Sport & Recreation Management program, an invaluable member of the African, African American, and Diaspora Studies (AAAD), and a shining light among the black faculty,” the statement said.
At JMU, Pate said Anaza was known to push students to realize their potential.
“Students walked out of our department with their degree, looking back on his class, knowing that he challenged them probably more than any other professor they had,” Pate said. “He made them discover another level professionally [and] even their personality.”
Anaza’s investment in his students didn’t end in Harrisonburg, Gross said, but it expanded internationally into Rwanda. Anaza invited him to join a group from JMU in spreading ideas of gender equality through sports. Gross said the trip brought many highs and lows, but Anaza’s passion remained.
“The bonds that so many of us had with each other in the Hart School were, and still are, so strong,” Gross said in a statement to The Breeze. “I hope wherever he is right now, he's able to see all the lives he's touched and is proud of all his students who loved him dearly.”
Dominic Palumbo (’19), a graduate of the Hart School and current adjunct faculty member, said Anaza inspired him to become the best version of himself. Palumbo said Anaza supported his pursuit of graduate school, research and a Ph.D.; Palumbo’s now done two of the three.
“I can’t stop replaying the cancer curing smile that was on his face when I told him my masters thesis had been published,” Palumbo said in a statement to The Breeze. “I felt like my proud father was congratulating me on something he always knew I could do.”
Libby Carver (’23) said Anaza was the person who pushed her out of her comfort zone and encouraged her to pursue her master’s degree. She said Anaza was the reason she applied to the University of South Carolina’s sports management master’s program — what she called a top-five program.
“I wish I could thank him one more time for all of his support, guidance, encouragement, and kindness throughout my four years at JMU,” Carver said in a statement to The Breeze. “He will truly be missed.”
Carver said she grew close to Anaza during her time in the Sigma Rho Mu fraternity — a Greek Life organization that Anaza and SRM students started in 2019.
David Shonk, Hart School professor and SRM program director, said Sigma Rho Mu is one of Anaza’s many lasting impacts on JMU students. On several occasions, Anaza drew from his background working with disability sports, Shonk said, and persuaded people to get in wheelchairs to “understand what it was like.”
“He was a force in building a culture of research in our program that helped to raise our profile … as a sports recreation enrichment program,” Shonk said. “He was a force in terms of building relationships across campus.”
Shonk said Anaza was a part of his colleagues’ lives beyond campus, acquainting himself with their children and, in some cases, attending their soccer games.
Other faculty members remembered Anaza’s habit of wearing his Nigerian clothing during important dates — which Pate said included test days and the first and last day of classes — and Anaza’s passion for food.
In a statement to The Breeze, professor and SRM Assistant Program Director Julie Wallace Carr said you could always count on Anaza, not only to eat all the leftover food in the kitchen but to “share a smile that would always warm your heart.”
Carr said Anaza laughed at dumb jokes, which made them funnier. Another colleague of Anaza’s, associate professor and SRM Program Director Ben Carr, said Anaza was a “truly kind and decent man” words can’t describe.
Others who knew Anaza shared their memories and condolences on Twitter.
“Amazing professor who cared so much about the success of his students,” former JMU baseball pitcher Liam McDonnell said on Twitter. “I saw Professor Anaza in UREC 3 years after taking his course. Without hesitation, he called me by my name and asked for a spot on benchpress. He proceeded to rep out 225 with ease.”
JMU club baseball player Noah Cornwell added Anaza was, “the toughest yet most caring professor I had during my time at JMU. Would always take the time to say hello and ask how things are, even two years after taking his class.”
Pate said he’s felt great joy seeing the outpour of love dedicated to Anaza on social media. He said he’d find himself mindlessly scrolling through Facebook to see Anaza looking back at him through images shared by those who knew him. Among pictures Pate saw, he said each involved Anaza laughing, smiling and enjoying life.
“I’m so thankful that we were blessed to be a part of his moment here with us,” Pate said.
In honor of Anaza, a memorial service will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.
Kaiden Bridges contributed to this report.