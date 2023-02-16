JMU Early Action acceptance decisions have officially gone out for the class of 2027, revealing yet another drastic increase in applicants and a rise in the diversity of those applying.
JMU received a total of 24,156 applicants this year, setting a 30% increase in Early Action applicants within the last academic year and an 83% increase within the last two years, according to a Dec. 14 JMU press release. This is in comparison to the 2021 pool of 18,533 applicants and the 2020 pool of 13,190 applicants.
Melinda Wood, associate vice president for access and enrollment management and director of admissions, said in the same press release that JMU’s positive national exposure is contributing to this increase, citing JMU’s top 75 Public National University ranking from US News & World Report, rise to R2 and an athletics program.
Wood spoke to The Breeze on the probable cause for this increase, explaining that JMU joined the Common App, a single online application form used by hundreds of colleges, just last year, leading to an expected increase.
“Naturally, we’ve seen it increase in applications because students today prefer the Common App,” Wood said. “It’s the way that they can seamlessly manage their applications.”
Not only is the Common App platform preferred by students, it’s more accessible for minority applicants, Wood said, leading to an increase in first-generation college applicants, applicants of color, out-of-state applicants and international applicants.
“The Common App is designed to reduce barriers for students,” Wood said, “and now that we’re in that platform, students can apply to JMU.”
According to a Jan. 14 press release, JMU reported a 56% increase in first-generation applicants in the Early Action pool this year, a total of 4,106 compared to last year’s 2,644 first-generation applicants. The minority applicant pool saw an increase of 42%, with 6,764 applicants this year as compared to last year’s 4,786 minority applicants.
“By sheer volume of applications, JMU has admitted more students of color,” Wood say. “What cannot be predicted today is the number of students who will choose to enroll at JMU in the fall.”
Regarding the Early Action versus regular decision application process, an increase in students applying early has been a noticeable pattern within the last 3-4 years, according to Wood. She said a preference for the Early Action application process at JMU has been an “emerging trend” and that students have been applying Early Action increasingly over the years in order to have more time to explore opportunities of other colleges before commitment deadlines in May.
“That comes back to the students who want to know,” Wood said. “They want their decision. They want to be able to visit campus. They want to be able to look at scholarships and financial aid offers and make their decision by May 1, so it’s not a surprise that we’re seeing more students applying early.”
Several incoming students who spoke to The Breeze said JMU was their top pick and they wanted to know whether they got into JMU before going through the trouble of applying to other schools.
Emily Orabona, an incoming JMU freshman from northern Virginia, said she applied to JMU during the Early Action process and didn’t apply to any other schools. She only planned to apply during the regular decision process for her safety schools if she didn’t get accepted into JMU. She said JMU felt very homey and described it as her “spot.”
Madison Fraysier, another incoming JMU freshman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, said JMU was the first school she toured in summer 2021 and again in spring 2022 — she immediately knew it was the school for her. She said JMU “feels like home,” and emphasized a comforting feeling of Harrisonburg and campus and the actions professors take to show they really care about the students’ success, including making an effort to keep students interested in the course content rather than just “talking, talking, talking.”
Fraysier, who said she plans to major in psychology, also emphasized the hands-on learning style JMU encourages in its classrooms works well for her. While touring other schools, she said the feeling she had each time was “good” but that “it wasn’t JMU,” which led her to submit her application in September — over a month before the Nov. 1 deadline — knowing she’d attend JMU if accepted.
Incoming freshman Tyler Chinn from Berryville, Virginia, said JMU felt like home to him as well. Originally having planned on attending college out of state, Chinn said the first time he drove onto campus last year to attend a basketball game with a friend, it felt like a place he wanted to be.
Chinn, who said he plans to major in media arts and design (SMAD) with a concentration in journalism, said his meeting with SMAD assistant professor Ryan Alessi made him feel like JMU could offer him all the resources he needed to become the person he wanted to be, like having the ability to be involved in different student media. Chinn said he only applied to one other school, the University of Alabama, but knew he wouldn’t consider attending if he got accepted into JMU.
Faced with the growing increase of applicants, Melinda Wood said JMU is staying consistent in its acceptance qualifications, and the decision “comes down to academic preparation” and how well students have done in high school.
“Every applicant pool is different,” Wood said. “It’s hard to say what our admission rate will be from year to year because it depends on the applicant pool. What’s most important to us is that we’re really consistent in our decisions ... We really know who can be successful here."
