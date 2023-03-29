Council holds public hearing on Community Development Block Grant funding plan
Public facilities, community services and city administration costs headlined Harrisonburg’s action plan proposal for the distribution of $569,946 in federal funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The largest category of funding is for community and public facilities, with a total of $252,516 or 44% allocated, according to the proposal presented by City Manager Ande Banks. Projects recommended for funding include a parking lot expansion at Ralph Samson Futsol Court and waterline installations at Wolfe St. and Kelly St.
Public services were allocated 15%, or $76,041, of the budget, according to the proposal. Services recommended for funding included Meals on Wheels which feeds people in need, IIHHS Suitcase Clinic for homeless healthcare, Arc’s community engagement program SpArc and Blue Ridge CASA or court-appointed special advocates for children in need.
The action plan also recommends $140,000 go toward finishing paying back the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority for a Harrison Heights renovation in 2004 and $101,289 toward unspecified city administration costs.
Funding for CDBG comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is meant to assist in developing “viable urban communities” according to their website.
Public comment on the action plan will end May 1 with a final version due to HUD by May 15. Funding for each project won’t be final until the federal department approves it.
Council votes to reallocate ARPA funds
The council approved the reallocation of $1 million in American Plan Rescue Act (ARPA) funds toward improving the Thomas Harrison Middle School soccer field, originally designated for improving Smithland Athletic Complex.
Information on projects being supported by the grant was presented at the March 14 city council meeting by fund coordinator Luke Morgan. Funding fell into six categories meant to support different city services and sectors. The presentation included improvements to Smithland Athletic Complex with the purpose of supporting adult recreation, money which will now be reallocated to the soccer field.
Banks said renovating the Smithland complex would have been too complicated, so director of Parks and Recreation Brian Mancini came up with an alternate plan to renovate the middle school field instead and make a deal with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to use it for their programs.