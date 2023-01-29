Planning continues for a future downtown park
City Council granted Build Our Park, a nonprofit group, permission to have discussions with city staff to further develop its plan to add a new urban park to downtown Harrisonburg.
Considerations such as maintenance, agreements and costs for the city will be looked into during the next step of planning.
Councilmember Chris Jones said the city council should hold a public hearing to get input from Harrisonburg residents regarding the impacts of the project. Land use especially deserves consideration of its effects on the city, he said.
“What would it look like for any group to ask the same request, with or without the same resources?” Jones said. “You have to work from an equity standpoint when you’re dealing with public assets.”
In addition, councilmember Monica Robinson spoke about existing city parks and how usage tends to be confined to residents of surrounding neighborhoods. She emphasized the need for considering equity during the development of a new park.
“I don’t want this to be another separator,” Robinson said. “I would very much like to look at this park as a means to draw folks to the middle, to common ground.”
Residents repeat concerns about proposed construction
Several community members shared their opinions about a controversial development proposal that was recently approved by the Harrisonburg Planning Commission: the Bluestone Town Center. This development would be a mix of multi-family buildings, townhouses, single-family detached housing, shops and businesses.
Although the commission gave its unanimous approval, the public has expressed mixed opinions on the issue. Major concerns include stormwater flooding, increased traffic, proximity to a poultry farm, destruction of urban forest and impact on local services like schools, police and fire departments.
Barbara Powell, a Harrisonburg resident, asked the council to consider community concerns in the process of making a decision about the proposal. She asked the council to make a decision that can be defended to the community and will address the questions being asked. Although lack of affordable housing is a real issue, she said, it’s important to think critically about all possible impacts.
“The decision to move forward with the Bluestone Town Center without seriously considering these questions potentially harms not just the people that you’re hoping to serve and help, but the whole community,” Powell said.
Another resident, Elizabeth Jerlinski, said she felt there was no real discussion about the proposal. The planning commission had already made up its mind while residents were left with little time to understand the “experimental” project, she said.
“Harrisonburg belongs to all of us, and we need to carefully approach our future together,” Jerlinski said. “We, as a community, need to do more investigative work upfront. Rezoning is forever.”
Council approves an increase in tax relief for the elderly and disabled
Karen Rose, Harrisonburg commissioner of revenue, presented a plan to change application requirements to increase eligibility for those applying to the city for Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled. The program gives relief in real estate and personal property taxes for qualifying Harrisonburg residents.
“This program provides a flexible means for a locality to care for its low-income elderly and disabled homeowners and vehicle owners who are most in need,” Rose said.
Proposed changes would increase the income level requirement to $50,000 and net worth requirement to $100,000 for both property and real estate tax relief. They would also include an elimination of the maximum amount of real estate tax relief the city can provide. Real estate exemptions would fully cover taxes on income below $30,000, with increases in every bracket up to the new maximum.
The last changes to the income limit and maximum real estate relief limit were made in January 2020, and since then, costs of living have continued to rise. New numbers for the program were determined through data from the last census and from nearby regions.
In the 2023 fiscal year, 89 applicants received $99,026 in real estate relief and 138 applicants received $21,326 in personal property tax relief, Rose said. Councilmember Dany Fleming voiced concern that not enough people were receiving aid who might need it.
“During the campaign season, walking and knocking on doors, I saw many seniors who said ‘I need help,’” Fleming said. “This is something I think should be a priority for us, for our seniors who are really struggling … I actually like the idea of expanding it.”
Rose added that every personal property and real estate bill sent to residents has information about relief programs. To spread further awareness, her office is looking into sending out information to religious groups or services that cater to the elderly.