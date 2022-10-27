As election day nears on Nov. 8, five candidates for Harrisonburg City Council participated in a series of town halls on JMU’s campus at Hoffman Hall and the Apartments on Grace on Oct. 20.
One of the council seats is up for special election for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024, with current council member Christopher Jones (D) running for the seat. Another two seats are up for election, with Dany Fleming (D), Monica Robinson (D), Marshall Orenic (I) and Rick Nagel (I) all running.
Jones (’00) is a graduate of JMU and previously the mayor of Harrisonburg from 2015 to 2016. During his tenure, Jones pushed policy to assist black and brown owned small businesses.
Fleming was born and raised in Harrisonburg. He’s worked in Harrisonburg’s government; one of his most notable accomplishments, he said, is his time as the Chair of the Harrisonburg County Public Schools (HCPS) school board.
Robinson is a lifetime resident of Harrisonburg and graduated JMU with both her undergraduate and graduate degree. She’s participated in several community organizations whose influence spans the Shenandoah Valley, including serving as the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project and a member of the HCPS School Resource Officer Task Force.
Orenic has lived in the Shenandoah Valley for his whole life. He chose to live in Harrisonburg because of its highly praised schools, he said. Orenic first began to participate in Harrisonburg’s government after it became clear that Harrisonburg needed a second high school because of overcrowding, pushing for its proposed construction to be approved.
Nagel originally lived in Northern Virginia and has a background in public policy and law enforcement. He said he’s currently self-employed, working with the Harrisonburg government, and hopes to encourage increased action within the city council.
The City of Harrisonburg has and is experiencing high levels of homelessness. What is your plan to combat homelessness in the city?
Jones began the conversation discussing a homeless shelter that’s currently being built in collaboration with Valley Open Doors, a nonprofit organization combating homelessness.
Fleming, Orenic and Robinson all agreed Harrisonburg’s prime objective when it comes to homelessness should be ensuring that homeless individuals are able to become homeowners and maintain that status.
Orenic said one of the main issues involved with homelessness are the high costs of living in Harrisonburg that make it difficult for many unhoused individuals to achieve that goal of home ownership, he said.
“Many of these people can afford rent, but they can’t afford rent in Harrisonburg,” Orenic said.
What ways can the city council help its constituents by expanding mental health resources currently offered by the city?
Robinson related the issues of homelessness and mental health and said to effectively deal with homelessness, mental health issues are a key part of the discussion. Jones agreed.
“Mental health services must be advertised more,” Jones said. “You have to go to people to give them help … [and] build relationships.”
Orenic said mental health resources should be available to all — JMU students and Harrisonburg residents alike. He said the JMU Counseling Center also needs to step up and provide students with more than five counseling sessions.
Both Fleming and Nagel referenced the Mental Illness Crisis Team training that’s been provided to emergency personnel to de-escalate volatile situations exacerbated by mental illness.
Nagel said many unhoused people deal with substance abuse issues. To deal with these issues, Nagel said, the community and city council should offer compassion — providing valuable motivation. Robinson said the city should provide follow-up resources to those who are arrested in situations that could be compromising mental health.
How would you approach the divide between residents of Harrisonburg and JMU students?
Jones said several students have been disrespectful to the property of Harrisonburg citizens and while it’s important to have fun, students still need to be respectful.
Jones endorsed the idea of having a meeting between Old Town Harrisonburg residents and members of JMU sororities and fraternities. Robinson said this is an issue that’s not restricted to just Old Town Harrisonburg. Recently, the actions of JMU students have reached a point of “complete disrespect,” Robinson said.
To prevent issues like this in the future, Orenic said city council should hold landlords more accountable for what happens on their property.
“There will always be people who complain about students and there will be students who give people a reason to complain,” Orenic said.
All candidates agreed that to bridge the divide between Harrisonburg residents and JMU students, city council should foster more communication. Nagel proposed that separate town hall meetings should be hosted in every precinct of the city to avoid “problems [erupting] like a volcano.”
How would you promote increased diversity as a board mostly made up of Democrats?
Robinson said the reason why city council doesn’t have non-Democrat or non-Independent members is because it’s rare for someone registered as a Republican to participate in the elections.
All candidates agreed that city council is more concerned with good policy rather than balancing interests between two parties.
“[City council] isn’t about politics,” Nagel said. “It’s about policies. If a policy isn't working, you should get in there and fix that. Look at what is working and not working.”
Fleming said many of the issues addressed at a local level aren’t divisive in terms of whether they’re more Democratic or Republican. Jones said when he pictures a diverse city council, he imagines one that’s composed of diverse individuals. If we want to create a diverse city council, he said, it’s the community’s job to continue participating.
What measures would you take to make public transportation more accessible?
Sustainability is an inherent part of transportation, Nagel said, and it’s important that a greater focus is placed on electric vehicles and other methods of sustainable transportation.
Orenic said a greater focus should be placed on the accessibility of transportation on a larger scale because of the nation-wide bus driver shortage that’s impacting Harrisonburg.
Jones said with the pandemic came a shortage in workers in the service industry. Jones said city council should work to create greater incentives and opportunities that may entice people to occupy these jobs.
Fleming agreed that the pandemic impacted transportation and the service industry as a whole. He said it’s city council’s responsibility to ensure people have access to cheap and accessible transportation.
“[Transportation] is the second highest cost outside of the home,” Fleming said.
Because of the current inaccessibility of transportation, Fleming said, many people are unable to travel to and from work. He said this issue could be eased by providing more pedestrian focused travel, including bike lanes and further strengthening Harrisonburg’s biking infrastructure.
Robinson said when considering the issue of transportation, land use and affordable housing are prominent topics that play into transportation needs.
“Why should an apartment complex have 200 unused spaces?” Robinson asked.
How will you as a city council member ensure our city is well equipped with law enforcement officials?
Nagel said a city with no law enforcement will lead to anarchy and that it’s important for law enforcement to be provided with the tools and support they need to do an effective job. These resources should be accompanied by an open line of communication between the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) and JMU Police Department (JMU PD), he said. Nagel also called for greater diversity in the police department. Currently, there’s a shortage in personnel within the police department, he said. Fleming said HPD has been experiencing a retainment issue and police officers have to cover more ground. He said police officers are a valued part of our community and should be provided with that respect.
Orenic said police work is a difficult job and deserves respect. To reflect this, Orenic said he believes that police officers should be provided with greater income.
“To me, it is absolutely ridiculous that we are going to give our police officers a very insignificant raise, but the city council is going to provide themselves with a 50% raise,” Orenic said. “We need to do more.”
Robinson said there are pre-existing stigmas and historical trauma concerning police officers within certain communities. She said a reason for the police shortage could be because of these stigmas. It’s important for the police to form relationships with the individuals they protect, Robinson said.
“Our police department is doing a wonderful job of getting out there changing the stigma,” Robinson said. “We have to change our mindset so that people are willing to step into a position without community backlash.”
Jones said HPD is well-equipped and that Harrisonburg is a safe place. Jones suggested the use of bonuses and increased salaries to encourage greater retention and employment.
How will you work to promote new businesses to come to Harrisonburg?
Nagel said Harrisonburg’s business climate isn't in an ideal position. He said the city council should pursue policy that provides incentives to new businesses and supports pre-existing businesses. Small businesses stand as stimulants to the economy, Nagel said, so it’s important to encourage continued economic growth.
“I've talked to business owners and they tell me that the climate is not good,” Nagel said. “There has to be an even talk about some also talked about their tax rate and things like that.”
Jones disagreed and spoke about his time working with small businesses. During his time as mayor, Jones said he aided businesses through financial assistance, including grants.
Robinson said the city’s been attracting and sustaining businesses effectively and encouraged citizens of Harrisonburg to continue supporting small businesses.
Fleming said businesses are attracted to Harrisonburg because of its highly qualified workforce. He said putting more money into these businesses — which Fleming called the “lifeblood for the city” — could help set up more small businesses beyond downtown Harrisonburg.
What problems do you see affecting the refugee and immigrant communities in Harrisonburg and how do you believe they can be solved?
All candidates agreed that the best thing Harrisonburg can do for its refugee and immigrant communities is provide them with the resources and community necessary for them to assimilate comfortably while retaining their culture.
Orenic said a major barrier that many immigrants face is a language barrier but that schools in HCPS have worked hard to make sure this isn’t a significant barrier students have to face.
“Immigrants are the untapped potential of the city,” Robinson said. “We are sitting on a bed of opportunity. Experienced professionals are at our fingertips.”
To combat this, Robinson suggested that translators or translated material is made more accessible to a greater number of people.
Fleming said it’s the Harrisonburg community’s responsibility to provide immigrants and refugees with the resources they need to start a new life free from any struggle related to their former place of residence. Nagel agreed.
Jones said it’s important for city council and the Harrisonburg government to communicate directly with these communities to gain an understanding of their needs. It’s important to “wrap our arms around these people and provide them with a megaphone,” Jones said.
What are your general thoughts about where we are as a city in terms of environmental sustainability?
Nagel said Harrisonburg previously had a convenient recycling system, but after this system was removed, the only option available to recycle waste was to drive to a facility. Nagel said many of his neighbors have stopped recycling and that he hopes to reinstate a recycling system. Fleming said while Harrisonburg has made an effort to be more sustainable, there’s still room for improvement.
Orenic said he recently invested in solar panels for his home that were expensive, and while there’s a federal program in place to provide rebates, there should be a system in place at a more local level that makes an investment like this more accessible to more people.
Robinson said Harrisonburg is currently 100% reliant on Dominion Energy and hopes to scale that dependency back and promote a switch to cleaner energy.
When it comes to environmental sustainability, Jones said, there’s a question of whether the city should become more convenient or more environmentally friendly.
“We have got to decide,” Jones said. “Do we care more about being good stewards of the land or do we make it more convenient?”
If you had to choose a certain issue to brand yourself by during your campaign, what would it be?
Nagel said the critical issue he would select is affordable housing because it impacts so much of the Harrisonburg community, and it’s an issue he said he hopes to alleviate.
Orenic also said he hopes to make housing more affordable and accessible because the issue has impacted him personally by having to choose between purchasing a more suitable house for his family but tripling his mortgage.
Robinson said the issue of the utmost importance to her is clean energy because of the impact it has on future generations. She said her choice was influenced by her time as a teacher and how she believes the choices made by city council in terms of energy will impact several generations to come, for better or for worse.
Fleming said education is most important to him because the next generation is walking out of the doors of our schools and it’s important that city council works to prepare them for success.
Jones said the issue that matters the most to him is businesses in Harrisonburg because it’s connected to everything the city council deals with.
“At the end of the day, if you want to have good childcare, good education, transportation, a great workforce and a place to live, it boils down to how we go forth in the economy,” Jones said.
Contact Eleanor Shaw at shaweo@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.