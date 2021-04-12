JMU’s Center for International Stabilization and Recovery hosted the virtual event “Conversations with Leading Women in Humanitarian Mine Action” on April 6. The event was hosted by Brenna Matlock, senior project manager and program coordinator, and was moderated by Interim Director Suzanne Fiederlein.
The event hosted three women who are in the mine action career field, which is a combination of humanitarian aid and development studies that aims to reduce the social, economic and environmental impact of the explosive remnants of war.
The event speakers were Emma Atkinson, Kristen Stevens and Elise Becker, who are leaders within humanitarian mine action.
Atkinson works for the U.S. State Department and is the branch chief at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement (PMWRA).
“In this role, she manages a team of people responsible for implementing the United State’s conventional weapons destruction programs in East Asia in the Pacific, South and Central Asia, and Western Hemisphere,” Fiederlein said.
Stevens works for The HALO Trust (Hazardous Area Life-support Organization) and is the head of congressional affairs. Stevens leads the organization's advocacy and legislative engagement.
Becker works for the Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) and is the vice president of operations. Becker’s primary job is to develop, manage and expand MLI’s canine demining care campaign.
The three discussed their experiences as women in a male-dominated profession and the struggles they’ve faced and overcome. Fiederlein asked how gender has affected their ability to work in the field and how they’ve seen it play out in mine action.
“I feel an enormous pressure to be perfect,” Stevens said. “There can be a perceptual difference in which women sometimes aren’t taken seriously until they prove they should be, whereas that's not always the case for others.”
Becker discussed her own struggles she’s faced as a woman in her field and what she’s seen improve over time.
“I have traveled to Afghanistan, and I remember the first time someone wouldn’t shake my hand because I was a woman,” Becker said.
All three women expressed that they’ve often been the only woman in meetings. Becker discussed this by talking about the differences in communication between men and women in the field.
“It can be really frustrating, and you really do have to learn to be adaptable,” Becker said. “I would say that is one of the key lessons I have come away with.”
Fielderson also asked the women what the most difficult aspect of working in a male-dominated sector was.
“It's difficult being put into different cultural contexts where gender is really an issue,” Becker said. “But, it has given me a lot of experience in being flexible and being adaptable and figuring out different ways to communicate my point across.”
Atkinson continued by talking about what PMWRA has done to help broaden the importance of inclusivity and discussed the importance of understanding other cultures when working in the field.
“We, over the past few years, have written into all of our grant requirements that we now have gender and age reporting requirements,” Atkinson said. “I think that's important because there is cultural context in all of the places where these programs are operating.”
Atkinson continued by telling a story of how, when she went to Afghanistan, she was allowed to speak to the women in the communities whereas her male colleagues weren’t. She said she discovered that the men in the communities said things that were different from what the women said about the community.
It was then, Atkinson said, that she realized how important it was for everyone’s voice to be heard and for all opinions to be taken into account in projects that are attempting to provide assistance to these communities.
Fielderson asked the women what men can do in a typically male-dominated profession to help female colleagues feel more welcomed and valued within the workforce.
“What I’ve seen work really well is men who treat everyone the same,” Atkinson said. “When they see certain voices being excluded, they make a point to ask a question and make a point to bring those folks to the table.”
The three also gave advice to students who are interested in working in the international humanitarian assistance sector and how to get started in the field.
“Most people end up getting jobs through [the] relationships that they build,” Atkinson said. “Networking is the way that you’ll hear about opportunities, and it’s the way that you will build your network.”
Atkinson also discussed the importance of “doing your homework,” which was emphasized by both Stevens and Becker — specifically when it comes to informational interviews.
“You should be asking people about things that only they can tell you, asking about what their job and their function and their day-to-day is like,” Stevens said.
Stevens also discussed the importance of internships and what they can do for a student’s career.
“Take your internships seriously,” Stevens said. “They really can lead to great job opportunities and great recommendations elsewhere, even if it’s not with the same organization.”
