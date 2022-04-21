This year, potential new students attended CHOICES — JMU’s admitted-student open house — on Feb. 19, April 1 and April 4. Between the three CHOICES events this semester, 3,525 newly admitted students attended, for a total of 9,634 visitors on campus, including their families and friends.
Paul Campbell, senior assistant director of admissions, said this year’s attendance was a 3.5% decrease compared to 2019 — the last year CHOICES took place due to the pandemic.
CHOICES has taken place on campus each spring semester for the last 20 years, except during the pandemic. During this event, newly admitted students and their families are invited to JMU to explore campus and various areas of interest at their leisure.
Activities for CHOICES include scheduled information sessions for each major; student service showcases that explore various departments, services and organizations that serve JMU students; tours of campus and various buildings; financial aid and scholarship counseling; and open houses. Additionally, admitted students and their families are encouraged to eat lunch on campus at one of the dining halls.
Campbell, who oversees and coordinates all on-campus admissions programming — such as major admissions events like CHOICES — said CHOICES is a yield event aimed at JMU’s incoming freshman class for each fall semester, meaning it’s designed to help students make the decision on where to attend college.
Planning for CHOICES begins a year in advance, Campbell said, by setting the official dates. Six months before the events, Campbell said, his office begins planning the processes on a checklist spreadsheet, but the “heavy lifting” doesn’t come until early December, when the timelines of both the February and April events collide.
“We’re doing a lot fairly far out,” Campbell said. “There are times when the staff is working on three separate events, all at the same time. In January and February, we’re doing all the last-minute stuff for the February event and also continuing on the process for the April events.”
CHOICES requires collaboration from partners
The Office of Admissions oversees the structural and strategic planning of CHOICES, but Campbell said his office works with numerous partners across campus, such as the academic departments, transportation services and JMU Dining Services, along with many others.
“We rely on a lot of campus partners to do the execution,” Campbell said. “[We] reach out to all of our partners and say, ‘What’s the best way to execute this?’ and then rely on their expertise.”
Campbell said his office begins working with the different academic departments across campus in late December and early January to determine who within the department will present at the informational sessions and when each department’s time slots will be scheduled.
Campbell said the Office of Admissions works with the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT), JMU Transportation Services and RMC Events to devise parking and transportation plans — including scheduling as many buses as possible, planning shuttle times for buses, which parking decks to use and what time to tell newly admitted students and their families to arrive on campus.
“JMU just doesn’t own as many buses as we could use, so [JMU Transportation] works with the HDPT,” Campbell said. “They attempt to schedule every driver they can to help with that.”
Because of the bus driver shortage due to the pandemic, however, Campbell said this year’s CHOICES had fewer shuttles than normal.
“We were not able to have as many shuttle buses as we had hoped this year,” Campbell said. “Not through any fault of Harrisonburg Transit or JMU Transportation, [but] there just aren’t enough drivers to operate all of the things that are needed in our city on a day like [CHOICES].”
The Office of Admissions also works with JMU Dining Services to ensure the dining halls are fully staffed and that there’s enough food available on CHOICES days to keep up with the increase of people on campus. Additionally, Campbell said his office collaborates with the athletic department to use the Atlantic Union Bank Center, and UREC, which is open for tours during CHOICES.
The admissions office also partners with event management, facility management and university unions, Campbell said, to reserve all the spaces for the event across campus and works with different co-curricular departments, including student affairs.
“There’s folks all across campus who are involved,” Campbell said. “There are a lot of emails, a lot of phone calls, a lot of meetings … It’s truly a campus-wide event [and] a campus-wide effort.”
Campbell said it’s not just faculty and staff involved in CHOICES, but student volunteers as well. There are roughly 300-400 students that volunteer on each day of CHOICES who are giving their time to “make a difference for an admitted student,” Campbell said, whether it’s by giving a tour, serving as a student questionnaire panelist or giving a presentation for their academic department.
“I think that’s a huge testimony on the importance and impact of this event,” Campbell said. “All [of] us faculty can talk for hours on this university, but we’re not current students. It’s the [admitted] students hearing from current students that makes the difference because you all can tell them what it’s like to really be a student here.”
Campbell said it’s important that admitted students learn the academics side of JMU, as well as full student life.
Future Dukes reflect on experiences at CHOICES
Maya Waid, a newly admitted student from Harrisonburg, attended CHOICES on April 4. Waid, who’s still debating between JMU and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said she attended CHOICES so she could get a better understanding of everything JMU has to offer and because it gave her the “opportunity to be in the shoes of a JMU student.”
While at CHOICES, Waid attended informational sessions on pre-health professions, the Honors College, media arts and design (SMAD) and study abroad programs. She also ate at D-Hall and walked around campus. Waid said attending CHOICES changed her outlook on JMU.
“[CHOICES] changed my perspective on the campus,” Waid said. “I’ve lived in Harrisonburg my whole life, so being from [here] I thought I knew everything about JMU, but the admitted students’ day was really beneficial.”
Waid said she wants to make an educated decision and that CHOICES was beneficial because it allowed her to talk to current students.
“A lot of the times when you’re talking to faculty, you expect them to say good things about the school,” Waid said. “But when you talk to students, you get a more realistic point of view and an honest opinion. For me, just talking to students and asking them ‘What has your experience been like at JMU?’ or ‘Why are you doing this major?’ or ‘What recommendations do you have?’ was super important for me, so that was a big takeaway.”
Jake Galgano, a newly admitted student from King William, Virginia, attended CHOICES in February. Galgano said he attended CHOICES to “check out the campus” more.
While at CHOICES, Galgano attended an information session for the school of business, toured residence halls and UREC and visited the university bookstore.
Galgano said CHOICES helped him better navigate campus in preparation for the fall and gave him a sense of where he’ll be, come fall.
d to see where I’ll be for the next four years,” Galgano said. “I gained a sense of comfort … and I’ll enjoy my next four years here. When it comes to making a college decision, if you can’t see yourself there, then there’s really no point in going there. To be in that environment … with the other incoming people you’re going in with, I feel like that’s pretty important.”
Charlotte Hassebrock, a newly admitted student from Leesburg, Virginia, also attended CHOICES on April 4. At the time of attending, Hassebrock said, she was still deciding between JMU and Virginia Tech, so she attended CHOICES to get a better feel of the school. Now, Hassebrock is 100% committed to JMU, she said.
“I went and I fell in love with [JMU],” Hassebrock said. “It was nice to see so many people walking around JMU with their families and all these people so excited about JMU because it made me equally as excited.”
While at CHOICES, Hassebrock toured East Campus, residence halls and UREC, attended an undeclared exploratory major session, ate lunch with her new freshman year roommate at D-Hall and attended the Honors College open house.
Hassebrock said CHOICES helped answer the questions she still had, like information on orientation and enrollment, and it allowed her to experience a day in the life of a JMU student.
“I had only ever seen [JMU] from the highway, which does not do it justice at all,” Hassebrock said. “From the highway, I didn’t think it was as beautiful of a campus as Virginia Tech, but then I went and was blown away … [CHOICES] changed my perspective a lot because it felt like where I was meant to be.”
