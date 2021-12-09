Charlie King made his way to JMU in 1996. As vice president of administration and finance, King oversaw a plethora of JMU’s departments. Once at the university, King would add 300 more acres of performance, athletic and educational spaces on both sides of Interstate 81. After 25 years of work, King is now retiring.
King said he purposefully waited to announce his retirement, coming on Dec. 31, in September to avoid an extensive retirement period.
“I didn’t want to be a lame duck for a long period of time,” King said.
The ISAT/CS building has been renamed King Hall in King’s honor — chosen for its significance as one of King’s first completed projects — and will have its formal dedication ceremony in the spring.
With so many sectors to manage, King said it was his financial team of “super people” that helped him all these years.
“Because of that team,” King said, “we were able to put together and accomplish a lot of projects for the university.”
The only buildings on East Campus when King arrived were the Convocation Center and the beginnings of what is now the University Recreation Center (UREC).
King said he’s proud of how he and his team worked through the 2008 Great Recession when money and resources were tight.
“We didn’t lay off one person, not one person missed a paycheck and we managed to get the budget back to where it was in a short period of time,” King said.
King said COVID-19 has been a similar challenge; he and his team had to ensure that tuition was competitive and affordable and that university projects continued, but more than anything — that students’ needs were met.
Members of the JMU community could agree in saying King was a big part of the JMU spirit.
Joe Showker (’79), who has served on the board of directors for alumni and a former kicker for the Dukes, said King and his wife Sherry were “priceless assets to the JMU community.”
“It will be hard to replace Mr. King’s heart and vision for the university,” Showker said, “as well as his impact on all of us who bleed purple.”
Alumni Jane Smith (’73, ’81), a parent and former faculty member, said she’s seen “Charlie’s influence and vision” touching all aspects of JMU’s campus.
“He was very committed to the best facilities, academic resources and student experiences,” Smith said.
One person King said was a joy to work with was former dean and the then provost and senior vice president for academic affairs from 2014-17, Jerry Benson.
Benson said he and King were close friends and that it was King’s passion for JMU that made him so enjoyable to work with over the years.
“You knew where his heart was,” Benson said. “He would do anything to move the university forward as a premier educational institution.”
When King and Benson worked together during the recession, Benson said, they worked to bring faculty together to form the Dean’s Faculty Advisory Council to address the issues caused by the economic crisis. The council was created during the recession in order to ensure no faculty member from the different disciplines on campus was left behind in their needs.
In 2012, King was the vice president of administration and finance, and Benson was vice president of academic affairs. The two vice presidents developed new programs and facilities and they worked with the then Vice President for Student Affairs Mark Warner (1998-2012) to address student issues and offer students support.
“Those were very rewarding times,” Benson said. “I felt like we accomplished a lot.”
Benson said it was easy to work with King; he appreciated being creative together to come up with solutions to support faculty.
“[King was] willing to listen and try to work out solutions with a budget,” Benson said. “There was never enough budget for all of us to do what we wanted, and Charlie was always straightforward, honest and had the university as his first concern.”
Benson said King was totally committed to the “JMU Way” — the kind of learning environment that attracts students to JMU both in and out of the classroom.
The “JMU Way,” King said, is the reputation of the university’s hard work, cooperation, community and focus of the student at the forefront.
“This place was built on providing students an excellent experience both in the classroom and at the university,” King said. “I hope and pray we never lose that focus because that’s what makes us special.”
King said that while the “JMU Way” phrase has fizzled out over the years, he still sees its core pillars present on campus and hopes they’ll continue to stand.
Moore said he presented her with many challenges to help her grow over their time together.
“He taught [me] if I wasn’t 15 minutes early to a meeting, I was late,” Moore said.
Reflecting on his beginnings at the university, King said he wasn’t sure that he’d choose JMU at first. He said his faith ultimately brought him to where he needed to be.
“[The Lord] prepared me for my first job at UNC Wilmington and at Radford to put me here,” King said. “It’s been a wonderful 25 years.”
While King will formally retire in December, he’ll work part time with JMU’s government relations in the following Virginia General Assembly session this January. King said he’ll continue to visit JMU for many years to come.
Towana Moore, a close colleague of King, will be serving as interim vice president of administration and finance as King retires.
“I’m looking forward to coming back to JMU and cheering the Dukes on from the sidelines,” King said.
Contact JJ Hensley at henslejj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.