Through an ambassador program located in downtown Harrisonburg, JMU students can now learn what it takes to be a social media influencer.
Andrea Estep (’10), owner of the Charlee Rose Boutique, said she'd like to get students involved with her business through this program.
Estep said her focus for opening the boutique was to encourage positive body image among young women, such as the two women she selected for the student ambassador program who will also have a platform to spread positive body images.
“I started my shop a few years ago,” Estep said. “After I had my second baby, I was having some body image issues, and I wasn’t able to find clothes that just fit me.”
Estep said it took her a long time to become comfortable with her own body and learn how to dress herself. She said she wishes she had someone like her when she was in school so she wouldn't struggle so much with her body image.
“I am just really hoping to reach young women and break the barriers,” Estep said. “I feel like as a society we are doing a pretty good job of showing people the way real bodies look.”
Estep said she picked two women through a process of interviewing many candidates for the student ambassador program. Students from different majors were interviewed, but Estep chose two marketing majors. This program is set up to give the program’s students experience being an influencer. The women will work to promote Estep’s clothes and gifts.
Alongside the student ambassador program, Estep works with communication students for a semester-long project. Estep said she applied for the program through Bluestone Communications, JMU’s student-run public relations firm, and her business was selected for the project for the fall semester.
Helen Nguyen is a senior communications major who’s part of this semester-long project and has worked with Estep throughout the fall, which Nguyen said she’s enjoyed. The students are split up into three different teams, Nguyen said, and work with nonprofit local businesses around Harrisonburg.
“We will help them with connecting with JMU students, PR, communications or with anything that the client is wanting to do,” Nguyen said. “In return, we get to do real-world experiences.”
Nguyen said some of the project work promoting Charlee Rose Boutique involves doing photoshoots, going downtown to pass out stickers and pitching for newspapers.
“This is not only good for Charlee Rose because we are promoting the shop to JMU students, but it is also good for the students like us because we are doing real work and it is really good,” Nguyen said.
Morgan Vuknic, a junior writing, rhetoric and technical communication major, is also part of this program. She said that even though this program is mainly for communications majors, her advisor encouraged her to do this for public relations experience.
“It has been really nice working for Charlee Rose and just seeing our work actually get done and seeing [Estep] with the ambassador program and interacting with students,” Vuknic said. “It’s been really informative for me considering I have never done anything with PR before, and it has been a really good learning experience.”
Estep said the two students who were accepted to be in the ambassador program will get a credit they can spend each month at the store. In terms of the “influencer” experience, Estep said the participants will have a discounted link they’ll be able to share with followers on social media platforms. Estep said the women will sell products and get more opportunities and products as they continue to promote her clothing and gifts.
Estep also said the two women who were selected for this program are in the marketing field and the program will “be great for their resumes.”
“I really just think it is all-around great for all of us — great exposure for me, great experience for them,” Estep said. “I am really excited to work for them, and they are really excited about it.”
