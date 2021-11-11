After fall break, Carrier and Rose Libraries extended their hours of operation — instead of closing at 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, they now close at midnight.
Before the pandemic, these libraries were open to students until 2 a.m. on weekdays. Jeff Campbell, head of library and information services, said this change from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. was made possible by “creative scheduling.”
Campbell said many people who work in the library systems opted to help and work “the front lines” at these libraries to extend the hours. There are roughly 25 student assistants, seven part-time employees and four full-time employees who work the front desk and manage basic operations at Carrier and Rose.
“This year is a little more different — we happen to have a little more flexibility with COVID-19 and operations,” Campbell said. “It is kind of like a full, internal, hands-on-deck situation in the libraries.”
Campbell said he spoke to the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Student Advisory Board to lay out staffing issues within library operations and cooperate together to maximize the student’s library use. With the staffing shortage, he said he wants to work with students to find hours that the library can expand on, such as opening earlier during the week or closing later on Sundays.
Campbell said the official schedule for operations during finals week isn’t finalized yet, but Nat Barker, a supervisor for Carrier Library, said a 2 a.m. closing time during finals week is projected.
Joanna Schmank, a freshman nursing major, said she goes to the library three to four times a week. She said she’s never stayed until the library’s closing time, but with the recent extension, she feels less stress to leave earlier while she’s still doing her work.
“I hope the libraries open late, especially during finals,” Schmank said. “I want the hours just in case I need to use them.”
Schmank said she feels more productive during the night and gets most of her work done in the library after a day of classes. She also said her friends tend to join her during these times, and she gets a balance of social interaction and production with her school work. Barker said more people are using the library now than they were at the beginning of the semester.
With the extended hours, Barker and Campbell said shifts that are later into the night are available to employees if they want to take the shift. These employees can elect to work later into the night, but Campbell stressed the importance of their safety and said he wouldn’t force someone to walk alone at night if they didn’t feel comfortable enough doing so.
Maddie Marcotte, a senior health sciences major and employee at Carrier Library, said the increase in hours at the library hasn’t increased the workload or stress of having a job at the library for her. Marcotte said she anticipates scheduling issues and shifts needing to be picked up during finals week because of JMU’s final exam schedule. She also said the library system is in compliance with the rule JMU has that no student is allowed to work more than 20 hours a week on campus.
“There has already been an increase in students here at Carrier,” Marcotte said. “I think we’re going to see almost regular numbers here during the last week of school.”
Marcotte said her boss isn’t going to schedule her or any student past 10 p.m. because the closest parking deck is far away from the libraries. She said safety and well-being were top priorities in Campbell’s eyes.
Campbell said no plans are finalized yet, but the next project after final’s week hours will be spring 2022 operation hours.
“The very baseline will be midnight like it is now,” Campbell said. “We have the staff; we know we can do that seven days a week.”
