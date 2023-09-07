During move-in in mid-August, students were given a bright yellow or white half sheet of paper with “NO CANDLES!” typed out in large, capitalized letters.
These words were accompanied by two pictures: a candle behind the prohibited circle symbol, and a picture of a smoke detector. According to this sheet of paper, only battery-operated candles are allowed in residence halls.
This slip of paper marked the beginning of on-campus students facing stricter enforcements pertaining to candles from the Office of Residence Life (ORL) on the candle ban.
Last year, if a student living on campus had been found with a candle in their room, it resulted in a warning. Now, having a candle results in an automatic $75 fine. Even tampering with or covering fire safety equipment now results in a fine, according to ORL.
ORL Director Kathleen Campbell said in an email to The Breeze on Aug. 29 that both candles and repeated tampering with fire safety equipment were a “problem on campus despite warnings being issued.”
From Aug. 1, 2022, through May 2023, there were 68 reports of candle infractions in residence halls, JMU communications spokesperson Eric Gordon told the Breeze in an email Wednesday.
Campbell continued, saying the change is because of the fire marshal noticing a series of problems over several years. In the statement, she noted increased strictness was also “put in place to increase fire safety in residence halls.”
Returning Residential Advisor (RA) and junior Emily Allen said she remembered only one resident being found with a candle during her first year as an RA — which she said may have been used for decorative purposes.
Allen said she could not remember the exact number of candle warnings being an issue last year, but, for the most part, she recalled her residents following the fire and candle policies.
As an RA, she did not immediately notice the change in policy or read the flyer handed out to on-campus residents. Allen said she doubted that “actual residents are paying attention” to the policy change, given that not even she noticed the policy change herself.
Junior Naara Román, who lives on campus in the Bluestone Area and is a transfer student, said she was confused and taken aback when she heard of the policy change during move-in.
“I feel they have been very adamant about it, which makes students a little more nervous about the policy,” Román said.
Both Román and Allen said they hope to learn and understand the reasons behind the policy change.
“I think it was a good idea in terms of the safety of the students,” Román said. “But, I do wish they would have given us a little more context.”