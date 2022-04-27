Two of the four candidates for the inaugural position of Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) presented to students, faculty and staff earlier this week, where they discussed retention and recruitment for students, faculty and staff and challenges the university could face.
According to an email sent by President Jonathan Alger in January, the person chosen for the position will be in charge of “strategic leadership, innovation, and vision to advance and foster diversity, equity, and inclusive (DEI) excellence for faculty, students, and staff.”
Towana Moore, interim vice president of administration and finance, is serving as the chairperson for the search committee. Moore said public presentations are an option for search committees when hiring a new candidate for administration. At JMU, it’s happened before, including when Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, was hired.
This new position will report directly to Alger. According to the job posting in January, duties include contributing to university leadership, building community, adding to recruitment and retention and supervising the Office of Equal Opportunity and other staff.
Both candidates presented for 30 minutes, followed by a 30-minute Q&A session.
Malika Carter
Malika Carter, chief diversity officer of the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF), presented on April 25. Carter focused on initiatives she’s put in place at other institutions.
Prior to working at SUNY-ESF, Carter was the former chief diversity officer (CDO) for the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, and director of multicultural student services at the University of North Dakota. Carter started her presentation by acknowledging the indigenous land JMU resides on and asking the audience to take part in coming up with and singing songs — allowing the entire audience to join in. When some members of the audience didn’t know all of the words, Carter related this to DEI work.
“Now, how many times do we do the work of inclusion and diversity and equity and we kind of don’t know all the words,” Carter asked, “but luckily, we have some people around us to be able to assist us.”
Carter introduced the blog she runs for SUNY-ESF, “In the know with the CDO,” where she said she helps keep the community informed and raise funds. Carter highlighted student programs she’s worked on, like a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program bringing Black and brown students into the field.
Carter also highlighted initiatives raising awareness for resources, like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT), or churches of all religions in the area, both inside and outside SUNY-ESF. She said providing the resources was a “smashing hit” and connecting it to admissions pages worked as a recruitment and retention tool.
“The more that we put out information, the more funders that I saw coming our way because we were basically telling people what we wanted them to know and really publicizing things that will seem small to us, but that were big to alumni,” Carter said.
Carter said when approaching pushback on DEI initiatives, it’s important to recognize that everyone is a collective beneficiary of non-discrimination laws.
“It is beholden for us to make sure that we as a community keep those things in mind and try to uplift them for the collective,” Carter said. “People push back, yes, but every single person, and I don’t even know you that well, is in a protected class.”
Carter also said it’s important to acknowledge differing positions and opinions, as long as people are kept physically safe. She said college was a place to discuss challenging ideas and isn’t based on “intellectual safety.” Ultimately, after an audience member asked about professors’ autonomy in the classroom, Carter said explaining why DEI is important and backing it up with established work in the field is important to address differing opinions on DEI.
“When you reason with people about why things make sense, and you brought them along for the intellectual journey, then it’s harder to fight against,” Carter said. “But then again, I need to listen to you, too. I need to understand so we can repair and connect and then when there’s something that doesn’t need to be done, I can back off because maybe it’s not necessary.”
Carter ended the presentation and Q&A session by emphasizing the importance of taking care of oneself and the surrounding community.
“It can be highly controversial … It can be highly divisive, sometimes for some people,” Carter said. “There’s no way that we can continue on doing this and we fall flat because we don’t have the energy or the talent or if we’re literally mentally or physically ill.”
Arthur Dean
Arthur Dean, executive director of campus and community access and inclusion at JMU, presented on April 26.
Dean is a “double Duke” and has worked at the university for 29 years. Dean highlighted that he’s worked with former presidents at JMU, Ronald Carrier and Linwood Rose, both as a student and employee.
“I’ve had the opportunity for the last 15 years … to work alongside the senior leadership team and also part of the President’s Cabinet,” Dean said. “So in those aspects, I’ve had a chance to see JMU and admire the different opportunities, admire the different ways to experience the culture.”
For student recruitment and retention, Dean said, JMU has to change the narrative and make JMU more accessible to marginalized students. Dean said prior to attending a track & field competition at JMU, he’d never heard of the school, while students of other ethnic backgrounds did.
“We need to be bold and be direct, and let people know who we want here, how we want to help them and others, and that they’re valued parts of our JMU community,” Dean said.
Dean said creating networks and programs to bring students to the JMU campus. He pointed to an example of a program the office of access and inclusion did to bring blind and visually impaired students to JMU. Dean said JMU has to establish a “culture of support.”
For faculty recruitment and retention, Dean said attending conferences, making the pathway to join faculty clearer and keeping connections open would help bring in individuals of all different backgrounds.
Throughout his presentation, Dean emphasized the need to embed DEI work into the cultural framework of JMU. Dean said this issue was the No. 1 challenge as DEI initiatives restart because of lost momentum after people who champion the project leave or lose motivation.
“There needs to be a footprint there for somebody to follow [so] that when somebody leaves, somebody can pick up the mantle and keep moving,” Dean said. “That must be a part of JMU or JMU will continue to find itself repeating things that we started versus moving forward and being progressive and making changes.”
Another challenge Dean addressed was political polarization and pushback against DEI initiatives. Dean said JMU needs to set the tone and make it clear it values DEI to continue to enact change.
“This work is about people,” Dean said. “This is not about a particular political agenda to get elected or not get elected. This work is designed to create space for individuals to be their best selves.”
An audience member asked Dean what prevented him from enacting more change in his time at JMU to prevent the slow down of DEI efforts and the need for students to engage in activism to be heard. Dean said he’s done the best he can in the position he’s in.
“I can’t make space when I don’t have the village to make space,” Dean said. “I can’t bring connections, whether or not it’s some of the things we’re talking about today.”
Dean said it will take alignment and partnership in the upper levels of administration to create change at JMU.
In concluding his presentation, Dean established short-term, medium-term and long-term goals. Among those were creating listening tours, a DEI committee for the Board of Visitors (BoV), taking inventory of DEI efforts and expanding community partnerships.
“DEI should not be on the sidelines, it should be on the forefront,” Dean said.
The final two candidates for the vice president position will present May 4 and 11 in the Union Ballroom.
