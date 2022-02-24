Amid two suicides on campus and an outcry of support for student mental health resources, JMU has provided several resources for suicide prevention for the university’s community.
The Campus Suicide Prevention Center of Virginia hosted a suicide prevention training for JMU graduate students Feb. 17.
Jane Wiggins, director of training for the Campus Suicide Prevention Center of Virginia, said her organization helps 72 different campuses across the state. She said the organization’s goal is to help universities create system-level changes and help students and staff stay well, in addition to helping manage difficulties when they occur and to intervene when there’s a crisis.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide rates per 100,000 in the U.S. have risen by 2.1% since 2009, increasing from 11.8% -13.9% in 2019. This is even more prevalent in 10-34 year olds, with suicide being the second-leading cause of death in the age group.
More than 47,500 people died by suicide in 2019, which is about one death every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The organization held a training session for graduate students on suicide prevention. Wiggins said there are typically 25 sessions per year in Virginia, including about five at JMU per year. She said the sessions are open to anyone who wishes to learn, but the one held Feb. 17 was explicitly asked for by JMU’s graduate students.
In the trainings, participants learn about Applies Suicide Prevention Skills Training (ASPT).
“It’s a fairly advanced training that teaches people how to do intervention, but it’s a little like CPR in that it’s designed for anybody — anybody can take it,” Wiggins said. “The goal is to help people understand better how to identify and then intervene with somebody who might be at risk for suicide.”
Wiggins said the training isn’t one size fits, but it instead depends on what kinds of skills somebody is looking for.
JMU provides resources for suicide prevention, listed on the JMU website in the Counseling Center section. An article titled “Reducing the Risk of Suicide” gives students a basic understanding of warning signs, myths and prevention. The article uses the acronym “C.A.R.E,” meaning show that you care, ask calmly and directly about suicide, refer to counseling or emergency services and encourage hope for the future.
The Counseling Center provides consultation for students who may be concerned for a student in distress, which will help the students create a plan to respond and connect them to resources. According to the Counseling Center website, consultation allows students to discuss any concerns they may have and can provide plans of action like accessing emergency services or contacting the dean of students.
Since the organization started in 2009, Wiggins said the Center has seen a tremendous increase in participation, citing the provision of free resources as a possible reason.
Michaela Frames, a sophomore health sciences major, said she believes students could “definitely benefit” from the training.
“I think it’s important for students to get more aware of it to help more people who are in vulnerable states,” Frames said. “That isn’t too cheesy or corny, which could actually give them good psychological information to help someone who needs it.”
Ali Mccalbe, a sophomore, said she believes that after the two recent deaths on campus, JMU responded decently in trying to get students involved. She said the resources at the Student Success Center (SSC) were helpful after the tragedies, but she believes JMU should promote the Counseling Center more.
“I think students can benefit from training,” Mccalbe said, “if I were personally signed up for one, I could greatly benefit people like my friends.”
Contact Kingston Thomas at thoma2ks@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.