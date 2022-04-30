The Breeze and Breeze TV won 16 awards in the Virginia Press Association’s annual statewide contest.
The media group, which competed against mid-size, non-daily newspapers from across the state, was honored in writing, design, photo, advertising and video categories. All the entries were from the 2021 calendar year.
Of the awards, 11 were first place, two were second and two were third.
And one of the awards was a Best in Show, recognizing the newspaper's overall design among all designed newspapers in the competition against non-daily newspapers.
Here is a breakdown of the winning entries.
First Place
- Rita Yoham, digital advertising design, for an ad for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
- Jillian Carey, page design, for her design of The Breeze Opinion pages
- Emma Connelly, sports news photography, for a photo of the JMU women’s soccer team
- Rita Yoham, real-estate advertising design, for an ad for The Harrison
- Trevor Cockburn, photo slideshow, for a gallery of photos during a JMU-Bowling Green baseball game
- Staff, special sections, for a spring sports preview
- Madison Root, illustrations, for art that accompanied a story about COVID
- Staff, advertising special sections, for a guide to off-campus living
- Michael Russo, critical writing, for his reviews in the Culture section
- Rita Yoham, lifestyles advertising design, for an ad for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
- Staff, general makeup, for overall design of the newspaper
Second Place
- Josh Dixon, video, for a news story about the CAA banning JMU from sports playoffs
- Rita Yoham, real-estate advertising design for an ad for Altitude
Third Place
- Rita Yoham, professional-services advertising design, for an ad for Emergicare
- Shelby Walker, video, for a story about the Purple Project