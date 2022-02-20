At Friday morning’s Board of Visitors (BoV) meeting, JMU leadership announced a new move for the school — national university status, what President Jonathan Alger called “a big moment in the history and evolution of James Madison University.”
The Board also heard from President Jonathan Alger in his Presidential report — including on mental health in the community following a string of localized tragedies — and covered updates in the Virginia General Assembly legislative session and on COVID-19.
National university status
JMU announced at yesterday’s meeting that it's been officially recognized with the Carnegie Classification as an R2 Doctoral University with high-research activity.
The Carnegie Classification is a classification of colleges and universities in the U.S. that recognizes and describes “institutional diversity,” according to its website. The Carnegie Commission on Higher Education created the classification in 1970 to “support its program of research and policy analysis.”
In order to be recognized as an R1 or R2 Doctoral university, institutions have to at least award 20 research or scholarship doctoral degrees and spend at least $5 million in research expenditures.
JMU was previously classified as a masters-level institution, which includes schools that have awarded less than 20 doctoral degrees but at least 50 master’s degrees.
According to a press release from JMU, the new classification will provide JMU with more opportunities to expand research and participate in “national conversations.”
Heather Coltman, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said at Friday’s meeting that it was an intentional decision on the university’s part to achieve the national status.
“We didn't get here without the efforts of all of our faculty and staff, and it's just extraordinary when you look across the colleges,” Coltman said. “They are expanding their impact not only in their disciplines but with their work with students.”
Coltman said JMU has been discussing resources and support that faculty and staff will need to support into the new classification transition. Coltman said the school doesn’t have enough resources to be at the top of all national institutions yet and that it needs to look at resources like doctoral stipends, healthcare and housing.
“We have very strategic intentional goals set up in each of those areas,” Coltman said. “We’re going to have to be very careful as to how we allocate resources.”
General Assembly update
Caitlyn Read, director of government relations, said there are two budget amendments included on the Governor’s budget that JMU has been working in Richmond to preserve: a $4 million allocation for teacher preparation, and a $100 million allocation for the renovation of Carrier Library.
In addition to those two budget amendments, JMU is pushing for four other amendments for the new governor’s budget in this legislative session, all addressing funding for the university: a $10 million amendment to address the funding disparity at JMU, a $3.4 million amendment pushing for an increase of Pell Grant-eligible students and two amendments focused on establishing and expanding programs at the university; the school is asking for roughly $1 million to launch a new information technology (IT) major and $2 million to expand its Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P)
Alongside the four main budget amendments, Read said the school is working on or supporting 20 other budget amendments, including a budget proposal to support students in unpaid internships. Read said the budget amendment she’s seen gain the most traction was the amendment concerning Pell-eligible students.
“We've been making a really strong case for financial aid — it's resonating,” Read said. “I feel stronger about that program.”
Read said the budget amendment process was competitive, with JMU’s budget amendments being a few of the 100 in each of the legislative chambers. Read explained that while the outgoing governor’s budget was “very rich” for higher education, he left $150 million unallocated, which Read said leaves “very little wiggle room.”
“Big budgets, lots of money, but lots of dollars that are being proposed to have been spent multiple times, which we all know is impossible,” Read said.
Read also highlighted several bills JMU is tracking that are still moving through the legislative process, including a bill concerning Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in athletics; a hazing bill titled “Adam’s Law” after VCU freshman Adam Oakes, who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging for Delta Chi; and a bill preventing universities from withholding transcripts due to unpaid debts.
After board member Matthew Gray-Keeling asked which bills JMU was supporting, Read said JMU is supporting Adam’s Law and has worked closely with Oakes’ family to support it.
Alger said JMU is working with other Virginia colleges to make sure the bills are “workable and [make] sense for higher education.”
COVID-19 Update:
Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, provided an update on the status of COVID-19 at the university. Miller said the positive cases are at a 7.1% moving-day average for all cases on JMU’s campus, and he highlighted the over 90% vaccination rate for both students and faculty.
“[That] is significantly higher, about 50% higher than the community around us,” Miller said, “so within our own community space is great.”
Miller said the number of cases is losing value over time and that severity is the measure to focus on. Miller said 8% of hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients.
He also said many people want updates concerning masks on campus. He said he’s heard from “all parties on all sides” concerning mask guidelines.
“I would say that for every message I get saying, ‘I would like to stop wearing a mask,’ I get another message saying, ‘Please don't make masks [go] away,’” Miller said. “So as was the entire [COVID-19] experience, there is no clear vote or feeling we get from folks.”
Miller said the leadership team is discussing the topic and that he expects to be in contact with the community in the coming days about adjusting mitigation strategies.
President’s report:
Alger covered several topics in his presentation, including a new center for first-generation students, mental health resource updates, the new IT major and leadership searches for the university.
Alger announced that JMU created a center for first-generation students to open later this semester that’s going to be housed on the second floor of the Student Success Center, next to the office for Centennial Scholars. Alger said it will provide a space and programming for students to come together.
“We're really excited to have this new space,” Alger said. “It sends a message, in a very prominent location, about the importance of having first-generation students here at the university.”
And in the wake of a shooting at Bridgewater College and two suicides on campus, Alger also spoke on JMU’s efforts to provide increased mental health resources to JMU and the surrounding community. Alger said that after the Bridgewater shooting, JMU offered resources at the Counseling Center for the Bridgewater community.
Alger noted that since 2018, JMU has increased resources at the Counseling Center, increasing the staff from 21 to 33 and the budget by 54%.
“We know that itself is not enough,” Alger said. “There's not just one-size-that-fits-all for every student and their needs.”
Miller said JMU is looking at Kognito, a health simulation app, to help faculty members navigate difficult conversations with students. Miller said most of the referrals to the Dean of Students concerning mental health come from faculty and that the program might help faculty members discuss students' needs.
Alger also announced that a new IT major was approved by State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) in January. The program will start in fall 2022, under the College of Integrated Science and Engineering (CISE). Bob Kolvoord, the dean of CISE, said interest for the major has already picked up.
“This is a really interesting degree,” Alger said. “It offers students the chance to develop skills by working with software, hardware and networks to explore challenges from cutting edge areas … [It’s] not just a straight computer science degree but a broader set of skills.”
Alger also announced that JMU is searching for a new Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dean for the College of Science and Math and a new Honors College Dean.
The next BoV meeting will take place April 21-22 in the Festival Student and Conference Center.
