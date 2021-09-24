President Jonathan Alger’s contract at JMU has been renewed for another five years, per a unanimous vote at today’s Board of Visitors (BoV) meeting.
The BoV went into closed session for 1 hour and 30 minutes to discuss President Alger’s contract, along with other matters exempt from open session discussions.
However, the meeting agenda didn’t mention a vote on a renewal of Alger’s contract.
Ginny Cramer, assistant director of media relations, sent an email to The Breeze with statements from Lara Major, rector of the JMU Board of Visitors, and Alger. In the email, Major said the board was “pleased” to renew Alger’s contract.
“The board appreciates President Alger and the growth the university has experienced under his leadership,” Major said. “Jon’s commitment to student success and academic excellence has been instrumental in maintaining JMU’s high graduation and satisfaction rates, outstanding post-graduation employment levels and continued affordability.”
According to the email from Cramer, Alger became the sixth president of JMU in 2012, and his new contract will begin July 1, 2022, and run through June 30, 2027.
“I am honored and humbled to continue my service at JMU and lead a place with such extraordinary talent,” Alger said in the email. “In the coming weeks I look forward to sharing more of our vision for the near and distant future of the university.”
According to the new contract — which is yet to be signed — Alger will be paid an annual base salary of $505,554 or his salary as of June, 30, 2022, whichever is greater. Alger’s current salary is $505,554. His base pay under his previous (and still current until July 1) contract was $436,968. Among the benefits provided for by his contact are “an appropriate, late model automobile for the President's use” and “housing selected by the University, and provided by, or arranged for by, the University,” both provided by JMU.
It was also announced at today’s meeting that Charlie King, senior vice president of administration and finance, will be retiring from full-time employment at JMU at the end of the calendar year. At the meeting, Alger said King will remain at JMU in a part-time government-relations role through the Virginia General Assembly.
