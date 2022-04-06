The Board of Visitors (BoV) and members of the public gathered in the Festival Board Room on April 6 to discuss proposed tuition and fee ranges for the 2022-23 academic year.
The public comment meeting began with an overview of the educational budget and the factors associated with setting tuition and fee rates. Towana Moore, interim vice president for administration and finance, began her presentation with JMU’s mission statement before highlighting the university’s recent accomplishments. She said JMU is the “Best College for Getting a Job” in Virginia for the third year, and its alumni satisfaction rate is 97%.
“Obviously, we have a very strong commitment to our students here at JMU, and everything that we do revolves around that,” Moore said. “I think that is evident in all of our discussions.”
Moore said that out of all the four-year public institutions in Virginia, JMU has the lowest funding from the state. The amount that JMU receives for a full-time equivalent (FTE) student is $6,200, while the Virginia average is $8,250.
Moore said she thinks the university uses the money that it receives from the state “very well.”
Moore then broke down the education and general (E&G) budget and the auxiliary budget, including both revenues and expenditures. The E&G budget goes toward academic purposes, while the auxiliary budget covers non-academic university services like dining, parking and athletics.
Tuition makes up 63.6% of the revenues for the E&G budget, and the mandatory comprehensive or auxiliary fee makes up 44.6% of the revenues for the auxiliary budget. 75.4 percent of E&G expenditures and 19.5% of auxiliary expenditures fund compensation for students.
“Most of what we spend our money on is people,” Moore said.
Moore described the challenges and strengths that the BoV considers when calculating tuition and fees. The challenges she discussed included the transition out of COVID-19, inflationary impacts and uncertainty on enrollment rates. The strengths included successful job attainment outcomes, affordability and quality of services for students.
At the time of the public comment, the BoV is waiting for the completion of the legislative process and approval of Virginia’s 2022-24 budget. Moore explained that state decisions affect changes to tuition and fees. For example, if the state raises the minimum wage, the university will have to factor that into the budget to pay its staff.
Moore described the proposed tuition and fee ranges for the 2022-23 academic year. For in-state undergraduate students, the proposed tuition increase will be within $0-$372. For out-of-state undergraduates, the range is a $0-$486 increase. The mandatory auxiliary fee for all undergraduates has a proposed increase of $0-$254.
When it comes to graduate students, the proposed tuition increase is within $0-$23 per credit hour — for both in- and out-of-state. Their auxiliary fee increase is between $0-$2 per credit hour.
Currently, tuition for in-state undergraduates is $7,460 and out-of-state undergraduate tuition is $24,386. The auxiliary fee is $5,178 for both. In-state graduate students pay $466 per credit hour and out-of-state graduate students pay $1,184 per credit hour. The graduate auxiliary fee is $47 per credit hour.
To end her presentation, Moore referred to charts that compared JMU’s tuition and dollar value of 1% change to other four-year public colleges in the state.
“When we talk about what a value it is to go to JMU compared to some of the other institutions, this chart really shows that,” Moore said. “I think we’re a bargain for what we charge and what you get for your money.”
The meeting then transitioned into the public comment portion, where students and community members could share their opinions with the BoV. Participants also had the opportunity to email or submit their comments online beforehand. There were no submitted comments or requests from attendees, which resulted in the meeting’s conclusion. Members of the community are still welcome to submit comments online for review by the BoV.
The BoV will consider tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year at its full board meeting scheduled April 22.
Contact Kamryn Koch at kochkr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.