The Black Leadership Coalition hosted a unity march April 29, inviting students and faculty to speak about their experiences with racism within the JMU community. The coalition was formed last June in response to the murder of George Floyd and has been working alongside the President’s Task Force for Racial Equity to bring change to JMU’s campus.
Norman Jones III, a senior public policy and administration major, said that he organized the march with intersectionality in mind.
“For me, the motivating factor was that I don’t want us to get stuck in the mindset that diversity, equity and inclusion are synonymous with racial equity, and I didn’t want racial equity to become synonymous with solely Black issues,” Jones said. “I think that America’s form of racism in particular is rooted in anti-blackness. That’s the origin, but we want to make sure that we realize and recognize the effect that has for all people of color.”
The Black Leadership Coalition was able to work alongside administration to develop plans to better deal with racism on campus. Jones said that he wanted to offer a voice to those who may have felt unheard throughout the year.
“[The Black Leadership Coalition] had some great opportunities this year to be at the table, demand changes and actually see them through,” Jones said. “We realized some of our colleagues, who are other student leaders of color, hadn’t been in those rooms. We wanted to make sure their voices could be heard as well.”
The march began at Warner Commons and traveled to the Festival lawn, where the speakout portion took place. Fawn Amber-Montoya, associate dean of JMU’s Honors College, spoke about her identity as an Indigenous woman.
“My family has been in the United States since before it was the United States,” Montoya said. “I am what is called a Chicana, which is someone who is Mexican-American and Indigenous. We are the people who the border crossed — we didn’t cross the border.”
During her speech, Montoya said it’s important to acknowledge the history of JMU as an institution.
“When I came to JMU, I didn’t understand that it wasn’t just a predominantly white institution,” Montoya said. “It was … a historically white institution built in 1908 for white women [that] encouraged the lynchings of black men. That is the truth. Look in the history books.”
President Jonathan Alger spoke to the crowd about the efforts JMU is taking to encourage inclusivity and racial equity on campus, including the renaming of buildings, campus climate studies and discrimination training.
“These are all important steps, but it doesn’t stop here and now.” Alger said. “The work will continue, not just the rest of this year, but in the months and years to come.”
Aliyah Hall, a senior media arts and design major, spoke about how inclusivity can make students of color feel more welcome in the classroom.
“I know most of us have been in a [general education course] with 150 people in the class, and you’re the only brown or Black person,” Hall said. “I’m not saying that’s not going to happen anymore, but if JMU makes it so you can be confidently brown walking into a room of 150 white people, that’s the first step. More brown people will feel invited into that space. You just have to let people feel confident in their identity.”
The event ended with students painting the Spirit Rock with the phrase “JMUnity.” Jones said unity among students of color is key to moving forward as a university.
“Intersectionality is a vital component of any lasting activism,” Jones said. “That’s really the focus [of the march] — bringing voices, people and communities together whose experience we may not have heard. We want to make sure we acknowledge them, center them and elevate them as we continue to try to make changes around racial equity.”
