As results for the 26th District House of Delegates were released, volunteers and supporters of candidate William “Bill” Helsley (D) gathered at the Democratic Headquarters in Harrisonburg. Helsley lost the election with 40.82% of the votes. Tony Wilt (R), the incumbent who’s held the seat since 2010, won the election with 59.11% of the votes.
“Obviously, it's not the result that I wanted,” Helsley said. “But, I bow to the majesty of democracy. The people have spoken — I accept the result.”
The watch party began with people milling about and talking. As results were presented on the television and projector, some expressed doubts, while others remained hopeful. Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, gave an update shortly after 8 p.m. that early votes in the city favored Helsley by a margin of 1,000 and that all precincts in the city were held by Helsley — prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.
Helsley won Harrisonburg with 60.63% of votes. In the end, competitor Wilt won the race with 80.26% of votes in Rockingham County.
“I am just grateful that we live in a democratic society where we voted today,” Harned said. “We will live by the results of the election. And so, what's going through my head is appreciation for all the people that put the time in for democracy today.”
Around 8:30 p.m, members of the media were asked by Helsley’s campaign manager to leave the building. When asked for a statement from Helsley about the results, the media were told it would be released “in the days to come.”
About 15 minutes later, the media were asked to return to the building for Helsley’s statement. Helsley said he wasn’t fully consulted on the initial decision.
“Some people, I think, were devastated,” Helsley said. “They just felt that they would prefer to be private and then talk to the media at a later time … As soon as I learned that decision was made, I reversed it immediately.”
Helsley said there wasn’t anything he would’ve done differently during his campaign. He said that sometimes there are “wave years” where one party experiences an influx of support, and this year happened to be one of them. This occurrence, Helsley said, shows how politically divided the U.S. has become.
“We need to heal,” Helsley said. “We're just too polarized, and it's terrible. You see these huge swings from one side to the other, and I just don't think it's healthy for our nation.”
Helsley congratulated Wilt for his victory and wished him “nothing but the best in the future.” He thanked his campaign team, volunteers and JMU students who have supported him. When it comes to next steps, Helsley said he has much to look forward to.
“My future is very bright,” Helsley said. “I've got lots to do.”
