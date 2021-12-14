The Augusta County Library was chosen as one of 100 libraries for the “Libraries Transforming Communities” grant worth $3,000 through the American Library Association (ALA). The ALA defines the grant on its website as $3,000 to be used by rural communities “to tackle issues ranging from media literacy to COVID-19 safety to unemployment.”
Carrie Whitlock, adult services programmer, said the library plans to use the grant to bring community members together and host a conversation about their needs. Library Director Jennifer Brown said that according to a strategic plan conducted by the library about a year ago, there's a lack of access to resources needed by seniors and caregivers.
“For Augusta County, a large part of our population is an aging community,” Brown said.
Whitlock said the library plans to use the majority of the grant for purchasing resources and creating programming such as expanding an already-existing mobile library program by buying expensive large print and audio books, while using a small portion for public relations and marketing.
“We want to help activities directors since they are overwhelmed with being the entertaining force for care facilities for seniors,” Whitlock said.
Some potential options for using the grant are creating a homebound service to deliver books, working with assisted living facilities or providing caregivers access to experts in the community who can help them.
“We are in a really interesting position to hear people; we just have to ask the right questions and have the right conversations,” Brown said. “By doing that, we can have a huge impact.”
Whitlock noted that the pandemic has increased their stress because, as programming transitioned to primarily online, the range of services available in these facilities became more limited than ever. In Augusta County, this issue was even more dire due to the widespread lack of internet access.
“The digital divide just kind of keeps on expanding in Augusta County,” Whitlock said.
This digital divide doesn’t only involve issues with access to the internet but also knowledge about the technology itself, especially among the aging low-income population. Doing tasks such as filing taxes, paying bills and finding care providers has become difficult without the use of technology, Whitlock said.
The library has made efforts to aid residents with access to the internet by offering free hotspots. However, there’s also an issue with cellular service access in the area, especially in Deerfield and Middlebrook, which make the hotspots useless, Brown said. Therefore, online programming through the library wasn’t very effective during the pandemic.
Brown said she’s most excited for this grant because it gives the library an opportunity to reconnect with the community since everyone has had to be separated due to the pandemic.
“We lost a lot of engagement from our community with having to be physically separate from them,” Brown said. “I’m excited for the connection.”
As the Augusta County Library continues to develop its plan with this grant, Whitlock emphasized her need to hear as many community members' experiences as possible.
“Libraries exist to serve communities,” Whitlock said. “Without knowing what our community needs, we can’t help them.”
Contact Meghan Lee at lee3md@dukes.jmu.edu For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.