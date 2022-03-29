The Shenandoah Conference room in Madison Hotel filled with people in formal attire March 24. The clinks of forks and knives hitting plates and dispersed murmerings filled the air as attendees anxiously awaited the arrival of JMU alumnus, previous College Republicans (CR) chair and now Attorney General Jason Miyares (R).
CR president and junior Juliana McGrath officially started the event with a bang of her gavel on the podium at the front of the room and thanked the club’s sponsors, including Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, who was in attendance.
After McGrath swore in the new chair members for the 2022-23 school year, future first vice-chairwoman and sophomore Abby Cannella welcomed Delegate Chris Runion (R) to the podium to introduce Miyares. As Miyares walked from his table at the back of the room to the podium, attendees clapped and heads turned to follow him as he walked between tables.
“The College of Republicans claims me,” Miyares said when he arrived at the podium. “I’m not sure many clubs would.”
This was answered by quiet laughter from the crowd.
“It’s an honor to be back speaking for a club I used to be a chair of,” Miyares said.
Miyares acknowledged the conflict between Russia and Ukraine before going on to speak about the lack of acceptance toward differing ideas.
He referenced a poll, claiming that 66% of college students said they thought it was OK to shut down people whose ideas they disagree with, and 89% of college students think it’s OK to use violence toward people whose views are different than their own.
“How did we get here?” Miyares asked.
He connected this to an event he attended earlier in the day. Miyares referenced Virginia State College, but the proper name is Virginia State University. He said it was probably the first time that an audience had ever heard a republican speak before.
This was met with laughter from the crowd.
He continued: “There's a caricature that the left tends to make in their mind of who you are, what you believe.”
Heads of the audience nodded in agreement and soft laughs were exchanged. The rest of Miyares’ speech was an ode to his time at JMU when he was a chair of CR.
“One of the things I loved about College of Republicans is I felt like I found a home,” he said. “The friendships stick with you the rest of your life, and you get to meet fabulous people at a young age.”
Miyares displayed a photo of himself from the late 1990s in CR with former Governor of Virginia George Allen on the projector. The room filled with laughter as he spoke about the memories he made when he was in CR.
“They brought in a speaker when I was in CR, [rapper] Sister Souljah,” Miyares started. “She had [previously] said a statement saying that we should have a national day where Black people get to kill white people. They invited her on campus to speak. I'm a big believer that the best way to fight bad information is with good information. When she spoke at Grafton-Stovall we just handed out fliers with her quote on it and said ‘Stop the hate.’”
Miyares also told a story about a club that wanted to celebrate Earth Day by putting a large amount of logs on the hill by D-Hall in order to represent a cut-down forest. Miyares said that it was a good movement at first, but as days and weeks passed and the logs were still not cleaned up, CR put a sign on the hill that said “Free firewood” and the logs were gone in a few days.
“We like recycling,” Miyares said laughing with the audience.
Miyares then changed his tone and said that at JMU, “There really is a silent majority,” not directly identifying what that majority is, but alluding to those students who consider themselves right-leaning on the political spectrum.
“Oftentimes, I felt not a single one of these professors that I could identify, maybe two, that were even marginally center right,” Miyares said.
Miyares ended his speech talking about how the U.S. has both a strong sense of community and individual identity.
He ended with a final statement: “‘Democracy in America’ used to be required reading in high school and college. Did a single student in this room read it?” he asked and no one raised a hand. “That says a lot,” he said.
Having Miyares speak at the CR banquet was very exciting for the group, McGrath said.
“This is our first banquet in two years because of [COVID-19], so we know we wanted it to be big,” McGrath said. “It was a real honor that Attorney General Miyares accepted our invitation to speak.”
Miller said he wanted to support the club by attending the event and that as a JMU alumnus himself, he wanted to support Miyares. Miller said he “loved that he was here and honored this group as himself a former chairman.”
With this being Miyares’ first official invitation to speak at an event like this, he said he was “flattered and honored” and said it was like the “circle of life to be invited.”
“It is a little bit like walking into a time machine,” Miyares said, “being back on campus.”
