The JMU Student Advisory Board, led by Engagement Fellow of Student Affairs Mandy Vitale, discussed questions presented by students and faculty at the meeting Oct. 25.
The first item discussed was spring registration — more specifically, students who have holds on their accounts and won’t be able to register for spring classes come November.
“We email students,” Vitale said, “but apparently, that’s not a good way to reach students.”
Tim Miller, JMU’s vice president for student affairs, said a large portion of students who have holds on their accounts are first-years who haven’t submitted immunization forms.
The group came up with several possible solutions to address the issue: sending out emails addressed by Miller himself, contacting parents for stronger engagement and providing a hand-out with instructions on how to submit immunizations.
Vitale also addressed mental health on campus and how JMU could improve its mental health support. Miller said JMU needs to first “define mental health” on campus to distinct dimensions of health: physical, mental, spiritual, etc.
“Really, it’s the whole picture of mental health and well-being we’ll want to look at,” Miller said. “We’re working on how to define mental health on this campus and what resources beyond crisis mental health counseling — what else can we provide for students?”
Miller said the dissonance between high school and college breaks is difficult for first-year students but that fall break can aid this transition. Supporting Miller’s point, senior psychology major Taylor Seaman said she didn’t realize how much she needed fall break for the sake of her mental health until she had the time off.
“I heard those insights from students in this room,” Miller said. “That’s also the value of these conversations; they turn into things, like a four-day weekend.”
Another key point on mental health was inclusivity and getting students involved. Seaman said the 1787 Weeks of Welcome — JMU’s orientation period — helped her gain a sense of belonging at JMU but that it’s “not how it works for a lot of people.”
The group agreed that 1787 Weeks of Welcome feels like a “first-year event” and that the stigma surrounding it doesn’t persuade upperclassmen to go. Miller said the university will try to promote the 1787 Weeks of Welcome more broadly next year so the whole JMU community is engaged.
In addition, the Student Advisory Board addressed students’ questions and concerns.
One question was on mask mandates — when and if they’d be lifted, and what next semester and beyond would look like on campus.
Miller prefaced by saying he “doesn’t think JMU will be lifting the mandate within this semester.”
Miller said depending on what the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) say about antibodies, students who get their antibodies tested every month could be put into the category of vaccinated students and have antibodies to combat COVID-19.
“My hope is, in the spring, we start using antibodies,” Miller said. “Then, dream scenario — after spring break, we stop wearing masks.”
Miller said JMU’s administration is playing this day-by-day and that anything could change at any time.
“The answer is, we don’t know,” Miller said.
The last item at the meeting was whether or not JMU should move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
Seaman said she knows why people are excited about the prospect of moving up to the bigger division — higher stakes and better competition.
Senior health sciences major Kayla Edwards said “no one could convince her otherwise” that JMU should move up, but as soon as that happens, she believes JMU will begin to lose to bigger colleges.
Seaman countered by saying people want to have more coverage of games and that moving up would give JMU a more “prestigious” status.
Miller said a decision will be made regarding what division JMU football will be playing in by Thanksgiving this year.
Contact JJ Hensley at henslejj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.