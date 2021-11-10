David Owusu-Ansah, associate provost for diversity, will step down from his position at the end of the spring semester, according to an email from the Office of the Provost.
“Academic Affairs acknowledges the importance of diversity and equity within our division and emphasizes its pivotal role in our scholarly community,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman said in the email. “The Academic Affairs leadership structure has changed to acknowledge this necessity, and it continues to evolve.”
Owusu-Ansah said in an email to The Breeze that he’s decided to step down because his work in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) has led to the establishment of DEI leaders in every college on campus.
“We have done a wonderful job and opened doors for the inclusion for many others to help with academic affairs diversity,” Owusu-Ansah said in the email. “In a way, the work has deepened, and after three years in the role of Associate Provost, it is only fair that I step back.”
In Coltman’s email, she said Owusu-Ansah will work as a faculty member in the history department and continue his former role as executive director for faculty in access and inclusion. She didn’t say who would replace Owusu-Ansah in the associate provost for diversity position, and in his email, Owusu-Ansah said he’s unable to name his replacement or how the position will evolve.
Owusu-Ansah said he’s enjoyed his job and will continue to be a part of JMU’s efforts toward diversity.
“I am very proud of the team and the support of the Provost,” Owusu-Ansah said in the email. “I think we are making positive change at JMU. The JMU ‘Be the Change’ is more than a slogan.”
