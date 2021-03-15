Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call for service on the 100 block of Colonial Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD).
An ongoing dispute between neighbors resulted in one resident of the apartment complex tying numerous trash bags to the doorknob of another residence, pouring an accelerant on the door and lighting it with a match, according to the release.
The fire “quickly extinguished itself” and no injuries were reported. HFD also responded to the call to investigate.
Lanae Wenger, 32, of Harrisonburg was charged with arson, two counts of abduction and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.
HPD requests anyone with more information regarding the case contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting HPD and their tip to CRIMES (274637).
