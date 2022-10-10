An armed robbery occurred in the R-16 parking lot this morning, according to a message sent out by the JMU Police Department (JMUPD).
The R-16 parking lot is a commuter and resident parking lot between the JMU Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. The incident occurred underneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Way overpass, in which a student used GroupMe to get a ride from an unknown individual. The individual, driving a blue Kia Sedan, produced a firearm then took the student’s backpack and struck the student. The student is currently safe.
According to the message sent by the LiveSafe app at 4:15 a.m., the blue Kia drove away on Chesapeake Ave towards West Bruce Street. JMUPD checked and cleared all JMU properties near this incident, and the JMU Police Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the robbery.
JMUPD encouraged anyone with information relating to this incident to contact them in person at the JMU Police Department in Anthony Seeger Hall, through the LiveSafe app, or by email (pd_dispatch@jmu.edu) or phone number, 540-568-6913.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
