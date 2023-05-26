As JMU students leave Harrisonburg the Rockingham Harrisonburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (RHSPCA)’s fostering program loses several viable temporary homes for the animals in their care.
The fostering program at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RHSPCA) has become its biggest tool in combating the ever-increasing number of homeless animals in the area, RHSPCA Foster and Rescue Coordinator Joan Montalvo said. She said the fostering program is designed to provide temporary homes for animals that are either too young to be adopted, in need of further socialization, recovering from a medical issue or simply cannot handle the high-stress environment of a shelter.
“It’s loud, it’s unpredictable and there’s a lot of strangers interacting with one animal,” Montalvo said. “I like to describe it as a little bit of social anxiety. You just don’t know who you’re going to interact with.”
Foster programs can eliminate the stress put on these animals by giving them an opportunity to fully relax, Montalvo said. She said the shelter’s proximity to JMU’s campus has helped Montalvo and her team find temporary foster homes for these animals in need and given them the much-needed opportunity to relax.
“Right now, 45% of our foster homes are JMU students,” Montalvo said. “We have been able to get a lot more cats, kittens and dogs into foster homes compared to when we didn’t have a foster program in the past.”
Montalvo said prior to the creation of the foster program, the shelter would have around five animals in foster homes, but now, they’ve been able to place 200 or more animals into foster homes in the area.
Huck Nawaz, executive director at the RHSPCA, said the summer is an especially difficult time for both the animals and staff at the shelter. Since almost half of the foster animals are placed into homes with JMU students, Nawaz said there’s a major influx in the number of animals in the shelter when students return to their hometowns.
“It’s kind of a double whammy for us,” Nawaz said. “We lose a good chunk of our fosters, and we also see our highest intakes over the next three months.”
The RHSPCA is planning to get students who are full-time residents in Harrisonburg to become more active in fostering in the future to make the transition easier, Montalvo said. Additionally, Montalvo and her team plan to reach out to elementary and middle schools in the community in hopes of their families being able to foster when more JMU students are away.
“We are starting to see an increase in the community being involved, but it’s still not as much as our JMU students being involved,” Montalvo said. “We’re trying to see if we can have the community more involved when summer break comes along.”
Without the fostering program, Montalvo said the RHSPCA would constantly be at maximum capacity and likely would have to turn away animals in need of care. Currently, Montalvo said, RHSPCA has 184 cats in its care, with 84 of them in foster homes while “we only have maybe” 70 kennels in its shelter.
During the warmer months of the year, Montalvo said the shelter is overwhelmed with more animals than normal and far fewer available foster homes. She said that as the temperature rises there is a “kitten season” in the animal care community, as there’s a significant increase in the number of cats coming into the shelter.
“It’s the time of the year where we can see maybe 20 cats coming in in one day, sometimes even close to 30,” Montalvo said. “The majority of them are just multiple litters of kittens coming in.”
For students who are unable to foster but still wish to help the RHSPCA in providing care to these animals, both Montalvo and Nawaz said the volunteering program has a significant impact on the shelter. Volunteer opportunities at the RHSPCA include, but are not limited to, dog walking, distributing food, medical assistance, distributing medication, client assistance and helping Montalvo manage the foster program.
Nawaz said RHSPCA isn’t currently taking on new volunteers for client services or the medical team. However, he says, they are only looking for volunteers for the fostering program and “especially” the animal care team.