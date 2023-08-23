Harrisonburg distributed $400,000 this summer to mental health services, stemming from the $23.8 million granted to the city in October 2022 through the The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program.
Funds were mainly given to six organizations working toward improving mental health in Harrisonburg.
The money will aid the Friendly City, reaching many underfunded and low-income areas in the city, according to a July 28 press release. The money intends to accommodate the youth, survivors of domestic violence and people experiencing homelessness, according to the release.
According to a Jan. 2022 release from the Virginia Health Care Foundation, 37% of Commonwealth residents live in areas short on mental and behavioral health professionals as of January 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to an influx of mental and behavioral health issues, exposed these resource deserts.
One organization granted funds from the ARPA is The Collins Center, a sexual assault response and child advocacy organization that provides counseling, among other resources.
Director of the Collins Center Maria Simonetti said the plans to use its grant to increase the salaries of its non-profit clinical staff. Simonetti said the center strives to provide the best service and clinicians, therefore, increasing salaries will reduce the possibility of compromising financial stability.
Also funded by the ARPA grant, Strength In Peers offers support for those who have substance abuse, mental health- and trauma-related issues.
Nicky Fadley, founder and executive director of Strength In Peers, said the program is designed to offer support in recovery. Its peer recovery specialists offer emotional support, teach problem solving skills and navigate recovery. It also partners with clinical treatment providers and U.Va. for psychiatry.
“Our plans for the funding are to sustain a program that provides recovery support to those that are experiencing homelessness,” Fadley said.
First Step, a free program that assists survivors of domestic violence and provides bilingual and interpreting services in both English and Spanish, also received ARPA funding. First Step assists with crisis intervention, emergency shelters and advocates who set survivors up with benefits and housing.
With its ARPA funding, the group plans to continue its counseling services and provide outreach in the community, executive director of First Step, Candy Phillips, said.
Other organizations that received funding were the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, the Gemeinschaft Home and the Community Counseling Center.
For Fadley, the funding is vital to fill a large void in the Harrisonburg community — but there’s still more work to be done.
“There remains a big gap in funding that’s available for mental and behavioral health in this community. We don’t have enough different types of recovery services, and it is not one size fits all,” Fadley said. “We have to serve people holistically. It’s very difficult for people to remain in the path of recovery if they don’t have a safe and secure place to live.”