Founded by two JMU media arts & design (SMAD) alumni, RecRe is an autonomous rental box company that allows college students to rent whatever recreational gear they want, whenever they want.
Griffin Harrington (’15) — who now lives in Brooklyn, New York — first had the idea for RecRe during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Living in Brooklyn, Harrington said one of the only activities he felt safe doing during the pandemic was riding Citi Bike rentals around the city. Harrington rode the bikes to explore the city more and said he often ended up at a park — but was left empty handed once he got there.
“I got to the park, [and] there wasn’t a basketball waiting for me,” Harrington said. “A basketball court is a slab of concrete without the ball, and a soccer field is grass without the ball — there weren’t the tools that unlocked the [public] spaces.”
Harrington said RecRe, recreational rentals, came from the idea of wanting to bring short-term access to recreational gear in public spaces.
Harrington reached out to Page Wood (’12) — who now lives in Richmond, Virginia — to share his idea of RecRe. Wood concentrated in converged media within SMAD — similar to interactive design now — so Harrington wanted his help and point of view from the software side of things. Wood said the two hadn’t talked for almost eight or nine years but reconnected over the creation of the company.
Wood said he was intrigued with RecRe not only because of its ability to activate green and public spaces that are underutilized but also because it’s using technology to enable people to engage with activities away from their phones and computers. The sustainability aspect of RecRe was also appealing to Wood, he said.
“These days, with climate change and sustainability becoming really, really important to a lot of people, not everyone needs to buy a vacuum, or not everyone needs to buy a toolkit or a basketball,” Wood said. “You’re able to do more with less and reduce your carbon footprint along the way.”
Harrington said RecRe is a really simple device. Customers walk up to one of the boxes and scan a QR code that opens up a mobile web app created by Wood. Customers select the “rent” button, type in their contact and payment information and the app shows all of the available inventory inside that specific RecRe box. They choose the objects they want to rent, the door pops open for that object and the rental clock starts with a 24-hour maximum rental time.
To return items, customers re-scan the QR code and select the “return” button. They put the object back into the box and must take a picture to confirm that the item was returned.
Wood said that if an item isn’t returned within 24 hours, the user is automatically charged the replacement price and a restocking fee. Additionally, if the returned item is damaged, the user will also be charged depending on what happened to it. Although Harrington and Wood said they expect more problems to arise as users increase, they’ve had no issues with late or damaged rentals so far.
“There’s a pretty solid accountability system built into the entire user experience,” Wood said.
Originally, Harrington and Wood aimed to put RecRe boxes in public parks. However, Harrington said that when they started reaching out to parks in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., people were interested in the concept of RecRe, but the approval process and sales cycles were going to be too long and complicated. Additionally, the demographic interested in RecRe is customers under the age of 25, so Harrington said they made an adjustment.
“We decided to slightly shift our focus from bringing the boxes to parks for the 25-year-olds and under, but instead, bring the boxes to where the 25-year-olds are — to their university campuses,” Harrington said.
RecRe collaborated with Matchbox Realty & Management Services Inc., a JMU alumni-owned property management company, to launch its first rental box off campus in Harrisonburg at Charleston Townes in October 2021.
“It’s kind of one of these wonderful things about the alumni network of JMU,” Harrington said. “It was a simple Zoom call with the owner of that property [to] explain what we’re trying to do, and they accepted us with open arms.”
Harrington said Charleston Townes was chosen as the first rental box location because he was familiar with the property from his time as a JMU student and because of the on-site amenities on the property: a basketball court and volleyball court.
“The initial ethos of RecRe was encouraging outdoor recreation, so it was really exciting for us to have volleyballs and basketballs be one of the core tenants of the first box,” Harrington said.
Harrington and Wood said residents of Charleston Townes requested a wide range of inventory items they wanted the RecRe box to have, including a vacuum cleaner, clothing steamer, basketball, movie projector and video game system.
Senior Cameron Hale rented from RecRe at Charleston Townes soon after the launch in October during a Spikeball tournament with his friends. While waiting for the next game to finish up, he and his friends decided to rent a football from RecRe. Hale said RecRe was cheap and easy to use and that he’d recommend RecRe to other students, especially to freshmen living in dorms who don’t have everything they want or need.
“I love the idea of RecRe,” Hale said. “It’s like a vending machine but with stuff you can use or play with … and they’re all right there for you to use for a much cheaper price than having to go out and buy something that you probably won’t use as much.”
Harrington said that since eight out of 10 of the RecRe team members are JMU alumni, it was important to them to bring RecRe to JMU first. In spring 2022, two RecRe boxes launched on JMU’s campus in Paul Jennings and Eagle Hall in a trial-launch period with JMU Residence Life.
“There were options for us university-wise, and there’s going to be a lot more universities who we’re about to work with,” Harrington said. “But for us, it was really special that JMU took us on to be our launch partner on the university side, both on and off campus.”
Harrington said that with the volleyball court in Lake Area, one of the items put into Eagle’s RecRe box was a volleyball, while a Spikeball kit and a football were put into Paul Jennings’ RecRe box because of the large space of grass surrounding the dorm.
As RecRe grows, Harrington said the team is going to get creative with how they adapt and cycle their inventory, with seasonal inventory or inventory around specific events, such as football-game Saturdays. However, staple items like the vacuum cleaner and clothing steamer will be permanent items in each box.
Since RecRe’s initial launch in October, Harrington and Wood said there’s been roughly 100 users, with the number growing every day.
“We’re a small start-up now with a really, really big vision,” Harrington said. “I think RecRe should be in every dorm, in every student union and every off-campus apartment complex at every major university in the country, and we’re building our organization to be able to account for that.”
Harrington and Wood said RecRe is in contact with many other universities across the country as business partners to get boxes on campuses, off campuses and in high-traffic student areas.
“We think RecRe can be built into the fabric of the college experience,” Harrington said. “Students will have more access to more stuff. They’ll be able to own less and be able to do more.”
In Harrisonburg specifically, Harrington and Wood want a RecRe box at every off-campus apartment complex.
Both Harrington and Wood said it’s been a special experience to be able to build RecRe through the JMU alumni network.
“Harrisonburg is the first stop on our rocket ship,” Harrington said. “We want that to be part of the story as we go, and we’re really proud of our JMU roots.”
